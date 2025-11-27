Police raid in Vancouver uncovers cache of weapons
Grenade launcher in cache
Police in Vancouver seized a number of firearms and other weapons, including a grenade launcher, during a raid earlier this month.
In a press release Thursday, the Vancouver Police Department announced four people were arrested back on Nov. 18 following a raid on a rooming house at 50 East Cordova Street.
The investigation began on Nov. 13 after a 42-year-old man was assaulted near Carrall and East Cordova street and sustained serious injuries.
While investigating the assault, police discovered the rooming house and found a stockpile of drugs, firearms and other weapons in three separate rooms.
“There are indications that parts of this building, which is meant to provide housing to low-income Downtown Eastside residents, were being used to store weapons and traffic contraband throughout the neighbourhood,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.
Parts of the building had been “fortified with countersurveillance measures” to avoid detection from police, Sgt. Addison said, but he didn't provide details about what these measures included.
“Though street crime and disorder has decreased, the proliferation of violence and weapons in some residential buildings continues to put the neighbourhood at risk,” he added.
Three men and one woman, aged 31 to 42, were arrested during the raid, but no charges have been laid at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.
Items seized during the raid included:
- Four firearms
- Two imitation guns
- Grenade launcher
- Firearm suppressor/ silencer
- Seven machetes
- Four flare guns
- Bull whips
- Baseball bats
- Body armour
- Handcuffs
- Ammunition
- 486 grams of fentanyl, cannabis, Dilaudid pills, and methamphetamine
