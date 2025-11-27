Metro Vancouver News

Mayor, business owners want province to close problem Granville SROs

Call to close Granville SROs

Photo: Glen Korstrom, BIV. Cabana nightclub owner Dave Kershaw said his venue has endured more than 100 flooding incidents due to residents in an upstairs single-room-occupancy hotel in the past five years.

A strain on city resources and business bottom lines has prompted Vancouver’s mayor, police chief, business owners and others to urge the province to close three problematic single-room-occupancy (SRO) hotels in the downtown part of Granville Street.

City data shows that the Vancouver Police Department and the Vancouver Fire Department have responded to emergency calls at these three SROs 6,641 times between 2020 and 2025.

Nightclub business owners and representatives told BIV that while their ventures remain profitable, the open drug use, violence and disorder in the street is deterring customers.

The province bought hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic and converted them to social housing for what many believed would be a temporary situation, said Laura Ballance, speaking for the Hospitality Vancouver Association.

Years later, the problematic SROs dot Granville Street alongside other SROs that are privately owned.

The business and civic advocates this morning specifically called for the province to close:



the 110-unit Luugat, on a site at 1176 Granville St., which had been the Howard Johnston hotel;



the 82-unit St. Helen’s Hotel, at 1161 Granville St.; and



the 77-unit Granville Villa at 1025 Granville St.



Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim has repeatedly said that the Granville Entertainment District is not the right place to be housing vulnerable people in SROs.

BC Housing in early November posted notices at the Luugat, saying that the site would close by the end of June 2026.

It has yet to post closure notices on the other SROs.

Cabana nightclub owner Dave Kershaw told BIV many people have told him that they have stopped coming to Granville Street because they do not feel safe.

“When you have someone who has a serious mental health issue scream at you for no reason, it's actually pretty frightening,” he said.

“To have someone murdered in the block where my club is located is jarring.”

Police said that murder, in the afternoon on Nov. 17, was due to a stabbing and that the victim and the perpetrator had been in a “prior interaction.”

Kershaw renewed a 15-year lease for his nightspot earlier this year and he said it is marginally profitable despite only operating for five hours per night on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“Since 2020, we've endured over 100 flooding incidents,” he said, adding that residents in the St. Helen’s Hotel SRO above his venue leave taps running in sinks and showers.

“When there is a leak, that happens while we're open, or the fire truck comes up screaming. It's really tough.”

The Roxy Nightclub, in contrast, is open seven days a week with live bands, director of operations Bill Degrazio told BIV.

Its owner, Granville Entertainment Group, also operates above the Roxy an SRO, which has about 60 units, Degrazio said.

That SRO existed in 1988 when the Roxy opened and city rules mean that closing it would incur a cost of about $150,000 per unit, Degrazio said.

Instead of closing those units, the Granville Entertainment Group is absorbing a $250,000 loss each year from the SRO that Degrazio said it is subsidizing by the Roxy, which is profitable even after paying for the SRO’s costs.

“We've had three shutdowns because of tenants causing fires upstairs over the last 10 years,” he said, adding that he agrees with Sim that the Granville Entertainment District is not the right place to house vulnerable people.

Sim told BIV Thursday morning that the city has spent an “astronomical” amount of money to deal with fallout from provincial actions related to mental health, which is a provincial responsibility.

He would not pinpoint a dollar figure because, he said, “someone's going to challenge that number, but it is significant.”

Main costs relate to police and fire responses.

“Think of all the times that our first responders have showed up at the Luugat: not just police, but fire and rescue,” Sim said.

“Think of Fire Hall 2 in the Downtown Eastside. They get a call every 20 minutes. A lot of them are for overdoses. You know, people are literally dying in the streets here. These are all health-care issues that the province needs to address.”

Sim has three specific asks from the province:



Provide clear closure timelines for the St. Helen’s Hotel and the Granville Villa;



Announce new involuntary health-care beds for Vancouver; and



Deliver a mandatory care system.

Sim said Vancouver has been left out when it comes to new involuntary care beds. Surrey has some of these beds, he said. So does Maple Ridge.

“In Vancouver: zero,” Sim said.

He said he remembers about a year ago standing with B.C. Premier David Eby, when Eby promised a mandatory care system for the province.

“At that time, we were incredibly hopeful,” Sim said. “We believe that the province finally understood the scale of the crisis.”

Since then, Sim’s hopes have been dashed.

He told BIV that he is “disappointed about the situation…. If you’re an elected official, if you make a commitment, you follow through.”

BIV asked the B.C. government for a response to Sim's requests and comments.

Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs Minister Christine Boyle sent BIV a statement saying, "We continue to work on plans to relocate tenants in the St. Helen’s Hotel and Granville Villa."

She said she understands the challenges people and business owners in the Granville Entertainment District face, and agrees "these conditions are unacceptable."

Boyle added: "We are acting urgently to help vulnerable tenants, who — without a safe place to go — would have to resort to sheltering on the street or in encampments, which is not the path we want for the individuals or the community."