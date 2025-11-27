Metro Vancouver News

Metro Vancouver firm penalized $454K for leaking waste near Fraser River tributary

Fined $454K for pollution

Photo: wikimedia commons Ground X pollution violations occurred only a few hundred metres from the Pitt River, a tributary of the Fraser River.

A Metro Vancouver company that stores everything from soils to concrete and compost has been penalized more than $450,000 for leaking slurry waste into the ground near a tributary of the Fraser River.

The decision, handed down by Director of the Environmental Management Act Kelly Mills on Nov. 18, says Ground X Site Services Ltd. discharged effluent into the ground from an unlined pond at a Port Coquitlam site adjacent to the Pitt River.

The company's operations, which included collecting and storing hydrovac slurry (a mix of water and excavated material) in an unlined pond, were deemed a “commercial waste management” activity requiring a permit.

“Ground X severely underperformed the expected standard of care by intentionally continuing to discharge effluent [into] the environment,” wrote Mills.

According to its website, the company hauls, disposes or recycles soil and construction waste materials from sites across Metro Vancouver.

Ground X disputed that it discharged effluent into the environment, and in submissions, said a liner in its hydrovac pit prevented that from happening. Moreover, said the company, only clean soils were brought to the site.

But in her ruling, Mills said Ground X did not provide evidence that verified the construction of the pond or company claims that it discharged zero waste into the environment.

Instead, she found Ground X was responsible for a major contravention of the Environmental Management Act when it released waste from the pond on at least nine occasions in 2024.

Samples collected at the site found contaminants discharged from the facility into the environment in concentrations sometimes more than double provincial standards.

Among the contaminants were benzo(a)pyrene and pyrene, which can both negatively impact aquatic plants, invertebrates and fish.

The Pitt and Fraser rivers are home to a rich diversity of wildlife and fish species, including culturally important Pacific salmon species, which have undergone substantial declines over the past 125 years, according to the Pitt Meadows Environmental Inventory and Management Strategy cited by Mills.

The company provided the ministry a number of samples—some of them clean—but they failed to provide samples in the same year the contraventions occurred, the decision says.

Ground X, which had received four warnings in the last five years, had its penalty increased over its regulatory record. Mills applied more penalties over the deliberate nature of the violations and because the unauthorized discharge of effluent “was so serious that it prompted another regulator to seek injunctive relief.”

In the end, the more than $50,000 penalty ballooned to over $454,000 after it was multiplied over the nine days the company was found out of compliance.

The company says it has appealed the penalty. BIV reached out for comment from Ground X but has yet to receive a response.