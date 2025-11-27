Metro Vancouver News

Bellhops say Executive Le Soleil hotel fired them to quell union drive

Bellhops sue hotel

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. Bellhops are suing the Executive Le Soleil Hotel & Suites for allegedly firing them to quell a union drive.

Eight former employees at Vancouver's Executive Le Soliel Hotel & Suites are suing the hotel, alleging they were terminated "in an attempt to interfere with the ongoing union organizing campaign."

They claim in their lawsuit, filed Nov. 21 in B.C. Supreme Court, that the hotel dismissed its entire bellhop and valet service on Sept. 10, with the firings effective Sept. 30.

The hotel denies their allegation that the terminations were motivated by a desire to prevent the workers from joining a union.

The hotel's vice-president of marketing, Len Dominelli, sent an email to BIV saying "we consistently review our operations to ensure they align with market conditions and guest demand, and the decision to discontinue valet services at Le Soleil was strictly operational in nature and not connected to any union-related activities."

He added that the hotel, located at 567 Hornby St., has yet to be served with the lawsuit, which BIV found at the courthouse.

Hasdon Javier Asuncion, Jordi Recasens Bergua, Ronaldo Durana Dariosh, Gulmirza Mehul Kumar, Norman Villejo Laudet, Rahul Mehta and Omar Mohiddin are the plaintiffs in the case. They are suing Le Soleil Hospitality Inc. doing business as Executive Hotel Le Soleil.

"In late 2024 or early 2025, the defendant became aware that many of its employees were interested in joining the union Unite Here Local 40," the plaintiffs alleged in their notice of civil claim.

"The defendant believed that a majority of the employees with the bell and valet department supported Local 40."

The plaintiffs say that due to a B.C. Labour Relations Board decision, at the time of the termination, the employment relationship between the plaintiffs and the defendant was governed by the terms of a cancelled collective agreement between the hotel and the Service, Health, Manufacturing and Allied Workers Union, also known as the Christian Labour Alliance of Canada.

The part of that agreement that governs seniority, layoffs and recalls does not include a provision which displaces common-law notice in the event of termination without cause other than layoffs due to reduction in workforce, which is not applicable in this case, the plaintiffs allege in their lawsuit.

They are seeking damages for wrongful dismissal, damages for breach of the duty of good faith contractual performance, punitive damages, pre-judgment interest, costs and other relief.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.