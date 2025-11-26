Metro Vancouver News

Employee alleged to have ripped off $2.5 million from City of Surrey

$2.5M fraud at city hall

Photo: SPS photo. The charges include the employee issuing and depositing cheques from the City of Surrey without authority and for her own benefit.

The Surrey Police Service (SPS) on Wednesday (Nov. 26) said that fraud charges have been laid against a 40-year-old employee of the City of Surrey.

A news release notes that the Surrey RCMP Economic Crimes Unit began an investigation into a “significant fraud” reported by the city.

The investigation examined allegations of financial irregularities as reported by the city and investigators alleged that the municipal employee accessed the financial systems and created a series of fraudulent files in connection with their official duties over an extended period of time.

The alleged fraud is believed to have resulted in an estimated loss of $2.5 million to the city, the SPS notes.

On Nov. 18, 2025, the BC Prosecution Service approved four counts against Sunny Catlin including that, in connection with the duties of her office, she committed fraud or a breach of trust by issuing and depositing cheques from the City of Surrey without authority and for her own benefit.

Among the other counts is that Catlin did commit forgery by knowingly making false documents.

Catlin’s first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 2, 2025.

Investigators have concluded their investigation and are working closely with the BC Prosecution Service to complete the disclosure process, the SPS says.