Vancouver border agents seized 200 kilograms of cocaine on ship from Panama

Photo: CBSA The CBSA has announced the seizure of more than 200 kilograms of cocaine.

Border guards are announcing the seizure of more than 200 kilos of cocaine, found on a ship landing in Vancouver.

CBSA agents found 78 bricks of cocaine, weighing 204.5 kg, from a marine shipment from Panama, on Sept. 3.

The drugs were found with the help of sniffer dogs and were covered in a white paste and concealed within containers of red liquid, declared as paint pigment.

“This seizure demonstrates the critical role our border officers play in the fight against organized crime,” said Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region.

“Their expertise and the strength of our partnership with the RCMP is crucial in preventing illegal drugs from reaching our communities.”