Metro Vancouver News
Vancouver border agents seized 200 kilograms of cocaine on ship from Panama
200 kilos of cocaine seized
Photo: CBSA
The CBSA has announced the seizure of more than 200 kilograms of cocaine.
Border guards are announcing the seizure of more than 200 kilos of cocaine, found on a ship landing in Vancouver.
CBSA agents found 78 bricks of cocaine, weighing 204.5 kg, from a marine shipment from Panama, on Sept. 3.
The drugs were found with the help of sniffer dogs and were covered in a white paste and concealed within containers of red liquid, declared as paint pigment.
“This seizure demonstrates the critical role our border officers play in the fight against organized crime,” said Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region.
“Their expertise and the strength of our partnership with the RCMP is crucial in preventing illegal drugs from reaching our communities.”
More Metro Vancouver News
Webcam provided by kiteboardbc.com
RECENT STORIES
- Former city councillor diesKamloops - 3:36 pm
- City seeks housing partnersWest Kelowna - 3:29 pm
- Deja-vu housing help askPenticton - 3:23 pm
- Mark Carney won't say Canada - 3:21 pm
- U.S. names killed soldiersIran - 3:20 pm
© 2026 Castanet.net