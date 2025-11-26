Metro Vancouver News

Second degree murder charged laid in connection to fatal vehicle fire

Photo: Delta police photo

A charge of second-degree murder has been laid against a Delta man in connection to a fatal vehicle fire in late October.

On Oct. 26, Delta police responded to a report of a motor vehicle incident and subsequent vehicle fire in the 7000 block of Highway 17.

Tragically, the vehicle’s sole female occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene and was identified as 30-year-old Mandeep Kaur of Delta.

“During the early stages of the investigation, the circumstances surrounding the incident appeared suspicious, prompting an extensive investigation by the Delta Police Major Crime Section,” said Delta police in a news release.

Gurjot Singh Khaira, 24, of Delta, the victim’s brother-in-law was arrested on Nov. 6.

On Nov. 7, he was charged with indignity to human remains.

He was remanded into custody.

Then on Nov. 25, Crown counsel approved a charge of second-degree murder against Khaira.

Khaira’s next court appearance is on Dec. 11.

“In consideration of the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings, no further details will be released at this time,” said Delta police. “The Delta Police Department extends its sincere condolences to the family of Mandeep Kaur during this difficult time.”