Disagreement ensues at Richmond council on approach to Cowichan decision

City grapples with ruling

Photo: City of Richmond YouTube screenshot. Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie and Coun. Laura Gillanders debated the merits of writing a letter to senior governments about the Cowichan ruling.

Not all Richmond city councillors were on board to send a letter to senior levels of government asking them to look into protecting landowners affected by the recent Cowichan Tribes ruling.

Coun. Alexa Loo brought forward a motion to write to the prime minister, the B.C. premier and other ministers asking them to “mitigate the effects of the Cowichan land ruling on private landowners during the appeal process.”

Furthermore, the motion asked city staff to work with seniors levels of government to look at options to support landowners in the “disputed lands in Richmond” to mitigate the effects of the ruling.

In August, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled that Cowichan Tribes have “Aboriginal title” to several private properties in south Richmond and that some property titles, specifically those owned by the City of Richmond and the government of Canada, were “defective and invalid.”

The city is appealing this decision along with the B.C. government, the government of Canada and the Musqueam Indian Band. The Cowichan are also filing an appeal.

Loo told city council the B.C. Supreme Court ruling wasn’t supposed to affect private properties, but “because of the uncertainty caused by the ruling, it has effectively scared a lot of buyers away from the area.”

She added it will be hard to sell in the area for a “fair price.”

“The province needs to set up a process for these landowners, so they know they’re not going to be held hostage to the timing of the appeal process,” Loo said.

“First and foremost, the province and the feds need to deal with this. They’ve created the problem and they need to move forward with it,” Loo added.

Coun. Laura Gillanders said private landowners didn’t do anything to deserve to be negatively affected by the ruling, and she supported continuing with the appeal.

However, she added, city council doesn’t know what the negative effects are, although they’ve heard anecdotal reports.

Gillanders noted the provincial government is going door to door talking to all affected landowners.

“We need to find out what those issues are – we need to work with the province to collect that data and find out what they learned so we know how we can best advocate for our residents,” Gillanders said.

She questioned who would write the letter, what would be in the letter and asked whether city council would get a chance to review it.

“I’m not convinced our mayor and council fully understands this issue in its entirety, and I don’t fully trust what the wording in the letter is going to be and what the tone is going to reflect,” she added.

She suggested not writing a letter and just sending the issue to city staff to work with the federal and provincial governments.

“I’m not comfortable with writing a letter because I don’t know what the letter is going to say,” Gillanders said.

Mayor Malcolm Brodie took exception to Gillanders’ comments, saying the original letter sent out after the ruling to landowners in the claim area was reviewed by several people before it was sent out. He said he’s signed about one thousand letters during the time Gillanders has been on city council, and no one has had an issue with any of them.

“I think we fully know exactly what the situation is and the letter will say there’s been great effects that haven’t been caused by the people of the City of Richmond, and we’re calling upon (senior levels of government) to mitigate the effects of that,” Brodie said. “I don’t know what you think is going to be in the letter that’s not trustworthy...”

In response, Gillanders said the ruling is a “sensitive and complicated issue,” and previously a letter was sent out whose wording she didn’t necessarily agree with.

“It is me and this council that has started an international debate on what the limits of reconciliation are,” Brodie responded. “I think we fully know what the complications are.”

Coun. Michael Wolfe said the issue is between Crown and the Cowichan, and while measures proposed might seem helpful now, it could divert attention away from a negotiated settlement.

Furthermore, he said, it could cause financial exposure to the city, cause anxiety about the stability of the land title system and set an “unsustainable precedent” of municipalities reacting to land title and treaty issues, which they’re not “equipped or mandated” to do.

“Every temporary measure the motion calls for, compensation, deferral mechanisms, backstop rejections, require administrative development, funding, legal reviews, ongoing oversight,” Wolfe said. “These steps add layers of bureaucracy rather than advancing the settlement table.”

“Moreover, the financial exposure associated with stopgap measures has the potential to escalate dramatically,” he added. “Costs could rise from millions to billions, if uncertainty continues with potentially more court cases. This creates a ballooning financial liability without addressing the root cause.”

He added the motion risks creating more public anxiety, and may signal that the current land title system is “unstable” and that landowners are at “imminent risk, which is not accurate and might heighten community fears.”

Coun. Carol Day, Gillanders and Wolfe voted against sending the letter to seniors levels of government.

Banks cautious about commenting on Cowichan ruling

The Richmond News reached out to several banks and credit unions asking about whether the Cowichan ruling would affect homeowners renewing or taking out a mortgage.

Vancity replied with a statement saying: “Our approach to mortgage lending is unchanged by this decision.”

Two banks referred the News to the Canadian Banking Association, which provided a statement saying they will “continue to monitor the matter as it progresses through the courts.”

“Each bank individually makes lending decisions on a case-by-case basis taking into account a number of factors, and in accordance with applicable law,” the statement continued.