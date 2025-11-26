Metro Vancouver News

ABC Vancouver pushes through zero per cent tax increase for 2026

City freezes property taxes

Photo: Photo Rob Kruyt/BIV. Mayor Ken Sim and his ABC Vancouver colleagues secured enough votes Tuesday to push through a $2.39-billion operating budget that is expected to result in cuts to jobs and services.

Mayor Ken Sim and his six ABC Vancouver colleagues did the expected Tuesday and approved a freeze on a property tax hike for 2026 — a move that city hall’s ruling party has called for since September.

The move to not raise taxes comes after the Sim administration hit taxpayers with property tax increases of 10.7, 7.28 and 3.9 per cent over the first three years of ABC Vancouver’s term at city hall.

“The ‘zero means zero’ budget protects and strengthens the things people rely on every single day,” said Sim in his closing remarks from his desk in the council chamber.

“They want garbage picked up, roads and sidewalks fixed up, parks to be maintained and community centres to be well resourced.”

The 7-4 vote came after council heard from several hundred people over the past two weeks, the majority of whom opposed to what some described as an austerity budget, noting pending job and service cuts.

At the same time, members of business improvement associations, the restaurant industry and the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade all stated their support for the freeze, citing growing costs for businesses in a challenging economy.

'Colonial mentality'

A public survey commissioned by the city said most respondents were supportive of some increase in property tax. Of the options presented, the most preferred was a property tax increase of five per cent that maintains the current level of city services.

ABC Coun. Lenny Zhou refuted the data, calling the public feedback exercise “discriminatory, with a colonial mentality.” Zhou said only eight of 6,400 responses were completed by people in a language other than English.

“We must be honest — that survey does not represent the voice of the city,” he said. “Within my own network alone, I can easily gather 2,000 people who support a zero per cent increase but who could not fill in the survey in English.”

During Tuesday’s debate, the four non-ABC Vancouver councillors unsuccessfully attempted to introduce several amendments, including Vote Vancouver Coun. Rebecca Bligh pushing to have the operating and capital budgets deferred.

Bligh argued she nor the public had enough information on the impacts of pending cuts and services, or the trade-offs and long-term implications of the budgets. She noted the budget will mean $47 million in new fees.

“[We need] a full, honest picture of service cuts, a clear explanation of reductions and a budget that clearly reflects the public and city priorities,” said Bligh, who was supported by Green Party Coun. Pete Fry, OneCity Coun. Lucy Maloney and COPE Coun. Sean Orr.

400 jobs

The move by Sim to bring in what he has described as a “back to basics” operating budget worth $2.39 billion has required staff to find $120 million in savings or new revenues, details of which were still unclear Tuesday.

What’s understood though is an estimated 400 jobs could be cut, with about one-third of the positions currently vacant. Two-thirds of the 400 would be union positions, according to information from the city’s communications department.

BIV reported Nov. 6 that city departments were requested to prepare preliminary proposed budgets to align with a 15 per cent reduction as a starting point for discussion. That work excluded the police and fire departments, which will be fully funded for 2026.

Council heard in previous budget-related meetings that a line-by-line list of proposed cuts would not be available until the new year, despite the ABC-led move to hold a vote Tuesday.

At a meeting in October, city manager Donny van Dyk said the ongoing work involves both “restructuring our labour management and labour relations, and doing so in a very orderly, thoughtful process.”

“What staff would commit to is coming back to council with regular updates, and there would be a line-by-line budget prepared for council, the details of which would be worked through throughout the course of the fall, early winter and shared with council in the first quarter of the new year,” van Dyk said.

'Where's the beef?'

Historically, council has received a draft operating budget in December that outlines what existing services or programs could be cut or new initiatives not funded in order to balance a budget.

Previous budget documents have been several hundred pages in length. The draft budget document before council Tuesday was 23 pages, prompting Fry to ask at a recent meeting: “Where’s the beef?”

The draft budget says “frontline services, library and community services and grants” will be maintained, with police and fire departments fully funded in 2026. The mayor has said the focus of the 2026 operating budget is on “core services.”

He said that means filling potholes, fixing sidewalks, maintaining bike lanes, removing snow, keeping streets lit, trimming grass, pruning trees and keeping libraries and community centres open.

That work will continue while several departments will see their budgets reduced.

The draft budget document said the urban design and sustainability department will see its budget cut by 14 per cent, real estate, environment and facilities management by 13 per cent, finance and supply chain management by 14 per cent, arts culture and community services by 12 per cent and “other corporate support” by 15 per cent.

Utility fees increase

Most business licence and permit fees will increase by 4.5 per cent, according to the document, which includes comments from van Dyk, who said the city is facing significant cost pressures, including increases in public safety services, construction materials and labour, salaries and compensation, and levies charged by Metro Vancouver and E-Comm 9-1-1.

In addition, utility fees, including solid waste, water and sewer, are to increase by an average of 4.2 per cent, mostly due to investments toward replacement of aging capital infrastructure, and a rise in Metro Vancouver water rate and sewer levies.

Between 2022 and 2025, staffing at the city increased by 748 full-time equivalent positions, including increases to the police and fire departments, according to the draft budget document.

Of the net-new full-time equivalent positions, approximately one-third are exempt roles, including technical professionals such as engineers and safety staff, who support capital projects.

Two-thirds are unionized frontline workers.

Trista with baby Nya (left to right), Erika with baby Rory and Cheryl with her baby Finley participated in a "change-in" Tuesday at city hall over concerns of baby change tables being removed from public washrooms. Photo Rob Kruyt/BIV

Baby 'change-in' at city hall

A total of 631 people registered to speak to council over the “zero means zero” budget, a record-setting turnout for a single topic during Sim’s term. Some of those speakers also turned up Tuesday morning to city hall to protest the city staff’s recommended plan to reduce the number of baby change tables in city washrooms.

More than a dozen parents with babies held a “change-in” on the main floor of city hall.

Margie Sanderson, who was with her son Francis, said while concerns about losing approximately 30 change tables in the city was what brought parents together, it was also the wider concerns of affordability.

“Change tables are one example, but there's many other things in this budget like cuts to the office leading on child care and cuts to climate and sustainability that we know are going to harm families,” Sanderson said.

“And there's also a lot of information just missing from this budget. So we don't know exactly where a lot of these cuts are going to happen.”

Vandalism

A recent memo to council from Colin Knight, the city’s general manager of finance and supply chain management, said approximately $520,000 was spent between 2023 and 2025 to repair “vandalized assets within our civic facilities and parks operations.”

Of that amount, $56,000 was spent on the replacement of baby change tables in “highly vandalized areas” of the city. Knight didn’t identify the facilities or areas of the city where the vandalism occurred.

“While approximately 600 change tables remain in place across city locations, a small number of change tables are planned to be removed from facilities [approximately 5-6%] as they have undergone repeated vandalism and are no longer safe for use,” Knight said.

“We have heard the concerns raised by the public and remain committed to ensuring Vancouver is a family-friendly city. To support this, we can provide signage to help residents locate the nearest available change table or dispenser.”

Overall, vandalism-related repair costs for facilities across the city have increased from approximately $111,000 in 2024 to $260,000 in 2025 year to date. Knight said the city cannot guarantee compliance with required safety standards, as daily safety inspections are not feasible.

“For these reasons, these units are recommended for removal,” he said.

That recommendation was modified Tuesday by ABC Coun. Lisa Dominato, who successfully introduced an amendment to “prioritize the prompt replacement of vandalized baby-change tables in areas where there are high levels of family use in the 30 locations experiencing repeated vandalism.”

Dominato’s amendment also requested staff continue to search for more resilient materials that are more difficult to damage.

'Right direction'

Klassen also moved an amendment to reallocate $800,000 from the city’s overall existing budget to hold community centre recreation admission and passes, lessons, program and permit fees at a zero per cent increase for 2026.

Klassen said municipal government functions best when it is disciplined and focused.

"This zero means zero budget puts us in the right direction," he said. "It supports affordability while protecting and enhancing the services that people rely upon every day."

The mayor’s push for a zero per cent tax increase in 2026 was done despite direction from city staff in June that suggested a property tax hike in the six to seven per cent range for 2026 was necessary to cover existing service levels and salaries.