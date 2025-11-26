Metro Vancouver News

Lawsuit seeks damages against B.C., federal government over Cowichan title ruling

Photo: The Canadian Press A residence bordered by farmland along No. 6 Road and Country Meadows Golf Course, right, which fall within the boundaries of a Cowichan Nation Aboriginal title claim, are seen in an aerial view in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court says the provincial and federal governments had "long-standing" knowledge that unresolved Indigenous land claims threatened the security of property ownership in Canada.

The lawsuit filed this week in New Westminster, B.C., alleges the recent decision by the court recognizing the Cowichan Tribes' title over a swath of property in Richmond, B.C., has caused economic and ‘psychological harm" to members of the proposed class.

One of the plaintiffs, Jasjeet Grewal, says in the lawsuit that he owns property in B.C. and claims title to the land is now uncertain because "all properties in British Columbia are now subject to claims of pre-existing Aboriginal title."

The other proposed representative plaintiff is John Doe, an unnamed Richmond property owner whose property is "directly located on the lands that was the subject matter of the Cowichan Tribes decision."

The lawsuit says class members bought property believing the government land title system is "sacrosanct" and reconciliation obligations by the federal and provincial governments "may require restrictions on land use, tenure or compensation."

The lawsuit says government collected taxes and fees from owners based on "inflated or misinformed property values," and caused them to invest in their properties based on a false assurance of "stability and long-term value."

The defendant governments have not responded to the lawsuit and the allegations have not been tested or proven in court.