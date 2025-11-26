Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver Canucks worth US$2.2B, same as the average NHL team: report

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. The Aquilini family owns the Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Arena and several towers near the venue through their diversified investment group

The Vancouver Canucks are worth US$2.2 billion, which is the average value for an National Hockey League (NHL) team, according to research that news organization CNBC released Tuesday.

That value ranked the Canucks No. 12 out of 32 teams, and as the fourth most valuable NHL team out of the seven that are based in Canada. CNBC research indicated that the Canucks' team value rose 13 per cent year-over-year. The average NHL team rose in value by 15 per cent, estimated the network. Broadcast deals helped teams' valuations rise, it said.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the NHL's most valuable club, according to CNBC's estimates, worth US$4.3 billion. The New York Rangers came next, with a US$3.8 billion valuation. The Montreal Canadiens ranked third with a US$3.4 billion value, according to CNBC.

Other Canadian teams included the No. 5-ranked Edmonton Oilers, worth $3.1 billion, the No. 17-ranked Calgary Flames, worth US$1.93 billion, and the No. 29-ranked Winnipeg Jets, worth US$1.46 billion, CNBC said.

NHL teams tend not to reveal revenue, and the Vancouver Canucks have regularly declined BIV's requests to answer questions about business operations.

CNBC, nonetheless, estimated revenue for each of the NHL's teams and pinned the Canucks' annual revenue at US$234 million, which would be 17th highest in the league.

When it came to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the Canucks ranked No. 15, with US$42 million annually, according to CNBC. The network calculated the Canucks' debt as a percentage of its value at six per cent, which tied the club at No. 19 alongside the Montreal Canadiens.

The Aquilini Investment Group bought the Canucks in two tranches. First was a 50-per-cent stake from former owner John McCaw Jr. during the NHL lockout season in 2004, and then a final 50-per-cent stake in 2007 with the total cost for the team estimated to be in the range of $250 million in Canadian dollars, though no official price was ever disclosed. CNBC estimated that the Aquilini family purchased the club for US$207 million.

The CNBC estimates for team values are generally in sync with estimates from other organizations. Sportico, for example, annually provides estimates for team values. Its 2024 ranking also had the Toronto Maple Leafs atop the table, with the New York Rangers second and the Montreal Canadiens third.

Sportico last year estimated that the Canucks were worth US$1.73 billion, up 44 per cent from 2023. That value, according to Sportico, was good for the No. 13 spot league-wide.

The Canucks have consistently sold tickets for home games through the past few seasons, with average attendance being 18,810 last season, followed by 18,826 the previous season and 18,702 in 2022-23, according to HockeyDB.com data.

This does not mean that most Canucks tickets are hot on the resale market.

Ticket broker Kingsley Bailey, who is a principal at Vancouver Ticket and Tour, told BIV last month that some season ticket holders have approached him to try to resell all their tickets.

“I tell them, ‘You’ve only got nine, possibly 10 games that are worth any value for the Canucks,’” Bailey said.

“You’ve got to look at it that way. Those nine or 10 games could give someone a double or a triple in value. Then give the remaining 36 games about 20 to 30 cents on the dollar, because that’s all they’re worth. There’s such a demand for the good games, and very little demand for the bad ones.”