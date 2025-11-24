Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver council asked to create ‘FIFA World Cup 2026 bylaw’

Photo: Photo Brendan Kergin/VIA. BC Place Stadium will host seven FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in June and July 2026.

FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to get its own bylaw in Vancouver.

The bylaw, however, is not being driven by organizers of the international event, but by Vancouver city staff, who outlined the reasons for the bylaw in a report going before city council Nov. 26.

Vancouver is a host city for the World Cup, with seven soccer matches scheduled in June and July at BC Place Stadium. Canada will play June 18 and June 24, but the team’s opponents have yet to be named.

What council is being asked to approve are temporary amendments and relaxations of the building bylaw, graffiti bylaw, noise control bylaw, sign bylaw, street and traffic bylaw, street vending bylaw and ticket offences bylaw.

Those changes will, in turn, allow for the enactment of the “FIFA World Cup 2026 bylaw,” or FWC26 bylaw.

“The proposed [World Cup] bylaw contains a series of temporary bylaw amendments and relaxations to support the city’s role as a host city for FIFA World Cup 2026 Vancouver and to enable the city to meet its operations, safety, security, branding and brand protection obligations to FIFA,” the report said.

'Clean and welcoming environment'

The measures are designed to “help promote public safety, uphold event integrity, minimize disruptions and present a clean and welcoming environment” in June and July of 2026, said the report, noting the bylaw is intended to be in place from May 13, 2026 to July 20, 2026.

Amendments and relaxations of the building bylaw, however, need to apply from the earlier date of Jan. 1, 2026 to facilitate the construction of various structures for the summer event.

The FWC26 bylaw includes provisions that allow for the erection of temporary buildings and structures, the prompt removal of graffiti, management of noise and installation of temporary signs.

The bylaw will also allow for the removal of illegal commercial signs, limit the distribution and display of advertising materials on streets and management of truck routes, street entertainment and street vending.

Fan festival

The city enacted a similar bylaw for the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Like the Olympics, Vancouver will also host cultural, social and public events across designated venues and sites in the city, including the FIFA Fan Festival at Hastings Park, and the “Last Mile” area surrounding BC Place Stadium.

One of the most observable changes for downtown residents will be to temporarily allow trucks to travel on downtown streets that are not designated truck routes between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“The purpose of this amendment is to facilitate the daytime movement of trucks through the downtown area during the event period, where street closures will impact their ability to use designated truck routes,” the report said.

Under current bylaws, street performers can perform in many areas in Vancouver without a permit.

The proposed amendments temporarily suspend the majority of those permit-free areas, including sidewalks adjacent to Library Square, Science World, the Vancouver Art Gallery, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Terry Fox Plaza and several SkyTrain stations.

“These restrictions are required in order to manage crowd flow, reduce congestion, and ensure public safety during the event period,” the report said.

Graffiti removal

The graffiti bylaw already authorizes the city to remove graffiti on private property. If an owner or occupier fails to remove graffiti from their property, the city may enter the real property and remove the graffiti at the owner or occupier’s expense.

However, for FIFA, the city says a quicker process is required.

The proposed amendments temporarily authorize the city to order property owners or occupiers to remove graffiti within 24 hours after receiving notice from the city.

“This change supports the city’s efforts to maintain a clean and welcoming environment during the event period, recognizing that heightened public activity and visibility may lead to increased graffiti,” the report said.

“The amendment aligns with the city’s broader goals of presenting a positive image to residents and visitors during FWC26.”

Some of the proposed amendments also aim to prohibit food vending units on any street located within a zone that encompasses the downtown FWC26 footprint and security perimeter, unless they have received written permission from the general manager of engineering services.

“These restrictions support crowd management, ensure public safety, and maintain the integrity of FIFA’s commercial program by limiting unauthorized vending activity in high-traffic areas near FWC26 venues and city sites,” the report said.

$281 million

A news release from the provincial government in June said FIFA World Cup 26 is expected to draw approximately 350,000 spectators to BC Place, generate significant economic activity and create opportunities for local businesses, artists and workers across sectors.

Also in June, the City of Vancouver was projecting direct costs in the range of $261 million to $281 million to support planning, staging and hosting FIFA World Cup 26 matches and other directly related events.

This compares to the April 2024 estimate of $246 million to $276 million in direct costs.

The provincial government said economic benefits of hosting seven FIFA World Cup 26 matches are estimated to include more than one million out-of-province visitors between 2026 and 2031, generating more than $1 billion in additional visitor spending and potentially as much as $224 million in direct, indirect and other related provincial tax revenues.