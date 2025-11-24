Metro Vancouver News

Firefighters rescue eagle stuck in tree in Squamish

Photo: . Eagle rescued from 21-metres in a tree by Squamish Fire Rescue.

You have likely heard the trope of a cat caught in a tree rescued by firefighters, that is not Squamish’s style.

On Sunday, Squamish Fire Rescue came to the aid of an eagle that was caught on a branch about 21 metres (70 feet) up a tree in Brackendale.

A concerned citizen had flagged down the on-call deputy Fire Chief, who proceeded to locate the raptor and then call in the fire department.

“Thanks to their skill, teamwork, and quick response, the eagle was safely rescued and is now on its way to the [OWL Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society] for the care it needs,” reads a Squamish Fire Rescue social media post about the incident.

“A huge thank you to our community for looking out for the eagles that migrate to Squamish in the winter and to our firefighters for always stepping up when it matters most.”

Brackendale is famous for its concentration of bald eagles between November and late January.

As the province notes on its website, "Brackendale Eagles Park preserves critical habitat for wintering bald eagles. During the winter months, large numbers of eagles congregate along the Squamish and Cheakamus Rivers to feed on salmon carcasses."