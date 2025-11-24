Metro Vancouver News

Firefighters safely pull B.C. snorkeller from water after being carried downstream

Photo: The Canadian Press A person cools off in Lynn Creek in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, July 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

District of North Vancouver firefighters were able to pull a snorkeller who got into trouble over the weekend to safety.

Spokesman Ryan Schaap says in an email the person was snorkelling near 30 Foot Pool in Lynn Canyon on Sunday when water conditions quickly changed.

Schaap says the snorkeller was carried downstream.

Firefighters posted on social media just before noon, asking the public to stay away from the area.

Schaap says rescuers were able to retrieve the person with a throw bag rope line and a reach point.

He says the person was not injured "though they were a bit cold."