Flash sale fails to save Surrey’s Belvedere condo tower from financial woes

Photo: Key Marketing Inc. Buyers lined up for a flash sale of units at Surrey's Belvedere condo project this spring, but developer Square Nine Developments Inc. is now under creditor protection.

Despite the much-publicized “Condo Day” flash sale held earlier this year, the Belvedere project in Surrey by Square Nine Developments Inc. is now under creditor protection, according to B.C. Supreme Court filings obtained by Western Investor.

Located at 9675 King George Boulevard in Surrey, about two blocks north of Surrey Memorial Hospital, Belvedere is a 30-storey tower with 275 strata residential units and five strata retail units that recently completed construction.

The first-ranking lender on the project is Cameron Stephens Mortgage Capital Ltd., which filed an application in late September seeking to place the Belvedere project in receivership. The application was adjourned last week, however, after Square Nine sought – and received – protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA).

According to court documents, Belvedere was completely sold out as of March 24, 2025, but there are now currently 40 unsold residential units as a result of “the softening of the residential condominium market” and some buyers not completing their purchases. (The five retail units remain under contract for a grand total of $8.1 million, with the sales set to complete Jan. 21, 2026.)

After buyers started not completing their purchases, Square Nine held a “Condo Day” flash sale on May 31 that offered units at 25% off listed prices. The unique marketing campaign was led by Key Marketing and resulted in 38 units being sold for a total of approximately $18.5 million, according to Square Nine’s CCAA application.

In addition to the flash sale, Square Nine says it also negotiated agreements with some trade contractors whereby amounts owed to them would be applied as a deposit towards the purchase of a residential unit. Square Nine says this generated sales proceeds of approximately $3 million.

The appraised value of the 40 remaining units is $27,365,000. The lack of proceeds from those sales meant that Square Nine could not pay off its mortgage. Thus, on August 29, Cameron Stephens issued a demand letter and a Notice of Intention to Enforce Security. The guarantor of the loan is Square Nine Developments and its owner, founder and CEO Manish Sharma.

Square Nine says it owes Cameron Stephens approximately $18.5 million, but that the total secured debt on the Belvedere project is $22.2 million when including AMRN Holding Ltd. and 1137571 B.C. Ltd., two other secured creditors.

Square Nine’s application states that it also owes $16.7 million to unsecured creditors, including $6.3 million to trade contractors and $6 million to the Canada Revenue Agency.

Square Nine says it sought credit protection because it has enough assets that “the secured creditors have sufficient security and will likely not suffer a shortfall if the Petitioners are permitted an opportunity to restructure” – that is, the value of the unsold units is greater than the outstanding secured debt.

When it comes to real estate insolvencies, the receivership or foreclosure route is usually chosen when the primary goal is recovery for the lender. For creditor protection proceedings, the primary goal is to allow the insolvent company to restructure its finances with the goal of continuing to operate going forward.

Square Nine’s application states that it’s been in negotiations with third-party lenders with the goal of refinancing the loan to Cameron Stephens.

“So far, none of these discussions have resulted in a binding agreement, but discussions are ongoing,” said Square Nine, which adds that it’s actively marketing the property and the remaining residential units.

“A proposed restructuring will likely involve continuing to identify an opportunity to refinance its debt, while liquidating the remaining residential units in an orderly way to maximize the value of the same.”

The choice between creditor protection and receivership is also important for the existing presales.

Under B.C.’s Real Estate Development Marketing Act (REDMA), if a project is placed under receivership, a new disclosure statement must be filed to the BC Financial Services Authority, giving purchasers the right to rescind their purchases and opening the door for more buyers to back out. Placing the project under creditor protection does not, the application notes.

Square Nine is currently facing insolvency proceedings on two other projects in Metro Vancouver, according to court filings obtained by Western Investor.

In early September, Prospera Credit Union initiated foreclosure against 18742-18758 72 Ave., Surrey, where Square Nine has proposed a low-rise residential project. In late July, Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Co. initiated foreclosure against 7109 18th Ave. and 7358-7376 18th St. in Burnaby, where Square Nine has proposed a 30-storey project called One8.

Both land assemblies are currently on the market and the lenders for both projects were each owed more than $13 million at the time their applications were filed, with interest continuing to accrue.

Square Nine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.