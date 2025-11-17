Metro Vancouver News

Two cars impounded by Richmond RCMP in one day

Photo: Photo courtesy of Richmond RCMP. Richmond RCMP handed out reflectors at the Canada Line to increase pedestrian safety.

Richmond RCMP impounded two cars in one day in October for excessive speeding.

An Audi A4 was going 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Oct. 14 on Westminster Highway near Graybar Road when it was caught by the RCMP’s Road Safety Unit.

The driver was given a ticket for speeding, failing to change address and failing to stop at a red light.

Tickets totalled $759 and the driver’s car was towed and impounded for at least seven days.

The same day, a red Toyota RAV4 was caught going 135 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

This driver was also ticketed for speeding and their car was impounded for at least seven days.

Richmond RCMP handed out 127 speeding tickets in October. In total, 726 traffic tickets were issued to drivers across the city, including 137 for distracted driving, 30 for impaired driving, 122 for vehicle-related infractions and 130 for driver’s licence infractions.

Safety tips for drivers

According to Richmond RCMP, distracted driving and failure to yield are the top contributing factors to collisions that involve pedestrians.

“Poor visibility and impatience are a bad mix, and every fall we deal with drivers pushing it when they shouldn’t,” said Insp. Vaz Kassam, Richmond RCMP Administration, Support Services, and Community Engagement officer.

“Both drivers and pedestrians need to take the conditions seriously. A few extra seconds of awareness can prevent tragedy.”

RMP urge drivers to watch for pedestrians and offer the following tips:



Avoid passing vehicles stopped at a crosswalk—they might be allowing pedestrians to cross.



Never drive through a crosswalk without ensuring it's clear, even if the traffic light is green.



Allow pedestrians extra time to cross.



Obey posted speed limits and signals before turning.



Keep crosswalks clear while waiting to turn.





Pedestrians are reminded to make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street and to wear bright or reflective clothing to increase visibility.

When sidewalks are not available, pedestrians are urged to walk on the left side of the road facing traffic and maintain as much distance as possible from vehicles.

In October, Richmond RCMP launched a pedestrian safety video campaign to promote awareness and encourage safe, attentive driving habits.

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, Richmond RCMP hosted its annual Pedestrian Safety Outreach at the Canada Line Brighouse Station in partnership with ICBC, the City of Richmond, the bylaw department, Richmond Fire-Rescue and Transit Police.

Over the course of just 90 minutes, 3,318 reflectors were handed out to community members to help improve visibility during darker hours.

Community feedback was highly appreciative and receptive, according to the RCMP.