More houseplexes, townhomes eyed for Tsawwassen residential lots

Photo: City of Delta report The 1A subdivision would see one lot split into 10 lots.

The City of Delta is reviewing a subdivision application that would result in 35 new houseplex units in Tsawwassen.

The rezoning proposal for 5090 1 Ave. includes the subdivision of one lot into 10. They would have five four-unit and five three-unit houseplexes.

Houseplexes are residential buildings that usually contain three to four principal dwelling units, such as a triplex or fourplex.

The application includes 35 residential parking spaces, which works out to one space per dwelling unit, while a new road dedication is required to connect the east and west portions of Wallace Avenue and complete the cul-de-sac on the east end of Walker Avenue.

The planning department notes that the proposal is consistent with the Small-Scale Residential (SSR) land use designation in Official Community Plan (OCP).

The city is gathering resident feedback and will host a public information meeting on Thursday, Nov. 27, at the South Delta Secondary cafeteria, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Residents can provide feedback on the project’s design, landscaping or access, the city explains.

This year, council gave preliminary approval for a subdivision application for a property nearby at 5097 1A Ave. That subdivision of the property will see two small-scale residential lots and the construction of a single-detached dwelling on each.

Each lot could also accommodate the construction of additional small-scale multi-unit housing (SSMUH), and the owners could build additional units on each, having up to a total of eight combined, without further consideration by council.

Council also gave preliminary approval for an application to allow 16 residential units for 808 51 St., 5140 8A Avenue as well as a portion of 51st Street.

That proposal involves the subdivision of the properties and a portion of road into four small-scale residential lots and construction of a four-unit houseplex on each lot.

Meanwhile, the city recently received an application to build a stacked 50-unit townhouse development near Dennison Park and South Delta Secondary.

That rezoning and development variance permit application for the properties at 686 52 St. and 5236 7A Ave. is at a preliminary stage and aspects of the proposal may change in response to a detailed staff review, comments from council or an upcoming community consultation, the city notes.

The principal building types envisioned under the properties’ OCP designation are houseplexes, townhouses and rowhouses up to three storeys in height.

Approved in 2024, the SSMUH regulations permit additional units on most single-detached and duplex zoned lots in Delta.

The city is currently gathering public feedback on proposed changes to the SSMUH regulations.

The B.C. government, meantime, recently introduced new legislation to prevent municipalities from having SSMUH regulations deemed too restrictive.

The proposed amendments will ensure all local governments are meeting the housing requirements allowing more diverse forms of housing, such as triplexes, rowhomes and townhomes, consistently throughout B.C., according to the province.

The city notes the province has asked Delta to review the city zoning bylaw to further align with provincial site standards.