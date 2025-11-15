Metro Vancouver News

B.C.’s multiplex rollout hits speed bumps as cities diverge

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. Robert Veerman, commercial real estate broker with CBRE Ltd., authored a 2024 multiplex land sales report for Vancouver, and says multiplexes could eventually become more common than townhomes.

Public hearings are scheduled for Nov. 17 that could potentially bring thousands of new multiplex housing units to the City of North Vancouver.

The hearings come as the first wave of multiplexes are sprouting up in Metro Vancouver after the passage of enabling provincial legislation in 2023. Local governments in B.C. were required by Bill 44 to change their zoning bylaws to broadly allow multiplexes—residential buildings with up to six units—on single-family lots.

Ninety-seven per cent of municipalities have since complied, said the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs. The first wave of multiplexes are now coming to market, but experts say obstacles and divisions remain. These include infrastructure, parking and neighbour opposition.

Municipal inconsistency is a key challenge. North Vancouver adopted a bylaw amendment last June to meet the legislative requirements, but just 35 lots were eligible for small-scale multiplexes under the new rules, the North Shore News reported.

To meet provincial requirements for 20-year housing needs, the North Vancouver council is now weighing increasing the number of units permitted on each lot from three to four units on nearly 4,300 properties, and allowing up to six units per lot, up from three or four units, on approximately 600 properties.

“This would add about 6,200 more units of housing capacity in the city,” a spokesperson said.

Councillors in Burnaby, meanwhile, voted Oct. 14 to restrict the number of storeys allowed for multiplexes, another example of how early adoption of the new asset class is hitting municipal speed bumps.

“There’s a kind of difference in terms of perhaps how the idea looks from the provincial level versus how it can be implemented on the ground,” said Andy Yan, director of the City Program at Simon Fraser University.

“This is really, I think, an interesting moment for this legislation about how it becomes integrated with the municipalities.”

The City of Vancouver, for example, has “severely” restricted allowable floor space, allowing just 16 per cent more in total than the single-family home being replaced, said Alex Hemingway, senior economist with BC Policy Solutions.

“They’ve only allowed a tiny increase above the amount of floor space you could build for a single-family home. That means units in the multiplexes have to be smaller and … fewer projects are viable,” he said.

Multiplexes in Vancouver also face extra fees for that little bit of additional density. There are no such fees for tearing down and rebuilding a detached home, he said.

A third obstacle is the “long” processing time for getting these types of projects approved. Hemingway said multiplexes no longer need a rezoning, but applying for the development permit is still on a discretionary basis and has to be approved by staff. The wait seems to be about one year, he said.

The City of Vancouver said in a statement that projects exceeding a floor space ratio of 0.7 are subject to a bonus density contribution to fund public amenities. A floor space ratio of 0.7 means the total floor area of the building can be up to 70 per cent of the lot size

The city said review timelines are influenced by many factors including complexity, quality and completeness of submissions, and revisions required.

Multiplexes: the new townhome?

There have been about 16 multiplexes fully built and sold in Vancouver under the new rules, said Robert Veerman, a commercial real estate broker with CBRE Ltd. The first building permits were issued in late 2024 and early 2025, and because the structures take nine to 12 months to build, they are starting to complete right now, he said.

He predicted multiplexes will see wide adoption in the city. That’s because they are the “cheapest” type of building to erect, with just two or three levels of wood-frame construction above ground with no underground parking, he said.

“These will get built,” Veerman said. “In fact, they’ll probably out-compete townhouses as a built form, just because townhouses are just so expensive to build with the underground parking.”

There are currently 455 permit applications in Vancouver, said David Babakaiff, co-founder of Vanplex.ca, an AI-assisted platform that offers multiplex zoning checks and profit analysis.

“We’re going to see some really amazing, beautiful multiplexes built that are wonderful to live in, and we’ll see some that are the opposite of that,” he said.

“There’s going to be a mix, and I think over time, that mix is going to skew to better and better performance in regards to the design and the livability as well as the costing and the financing.”

Three groups are active in this space: developers who purchase and redevelop single-family properties; savvy “citizen developers” who are generally mortgage-free and finance and manage the project themselves; and “co-development” where the homeowner partners with a builder to share in the profits, said Maria Kritikos, a Realtor with Luxmore Realty.

Kritikos said it ultimately comes down to the property owner’s goals, such as multi-generational living or financial returns.

“Multiplex really is the moment, and it’s the conversation that everyone’s having,” she said.