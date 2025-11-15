Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver road closures: Helicopter transport to cause detours

Helicopter to cause detours

Photo: Photo courtesy City of Vancouver. The closures will be around Howe Street and the north end of the Granville Bridge. The equipment will be transported via helicopter on Nov. 16, 2025.

Vancouverites may encounter some road and sidewalk closures due to helicopter operations this weekend.

The City of Vancouver says it will implement temporary road and sidewalk closures to provide a safe helicopter transport of a 1,135 kilogram (2,500 pound) piece of mechanical equipment.

The closures will be in place in the area around Howe Street and the north end of the Granville Bridge. The equipment will be transported via the chopper from 777 Pacific St. to 1335 Howe St.

The operation is expected between 9:30 and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Talon Helicopters will coordinate two closures of Howe Street, which should last less than five minutes each. Residences and businesses won't be affected, but residents may hear intermittent noise from the helicopter and temporary impacts to street, sidewalk, parking and traffic.

Vancouver Police Department will be on-site directing traffic. Drivers are instructed to follow all detours and abide by “No Parking” and “No Stopping” signs in the area.

Impacted areas and closure details, according to the city: