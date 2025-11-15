Metro Vancouver News

'Looks like a face': Vancouverite captures photo of haunting 'aurora ghost'

Photo of 'aurora ghost'

Photo: . Kyselicova points out haunting visual of what she calls an "aurora ghost." | Barbora Kyselicova

A photographer captured something "truly special" when Mother Nature put on a display in Vancouver this week.

Locals enjoyed bluebird skies on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, and the clear air provided an ideal setting for the aurora borealis display later in the evening.

Residents from across the region took to social media to share photos of this week's colourful manifestation in the sky, with images showing bright hues of green and purple. Many of them said that you could see vibrant colours with the naked eye.

Barbora Kyselicova photographed several jaw-dropping images of the dancing lights, but also caught "something truly special."

"If you look at the first photo, you can see what I call an 'aurora ghost," she says. "In my 15 years of observing the northern lights, I’ve never seen anything like this before."

What exactly is the 'aurora ghost?'

The Vancouverite says you can see "what looks like a face" watching over Stanley Park in one of her photos.

"I’ve always believed in a bit of magic, but this photo truly shocked me — I never imagined capturing something like that. After I posted it, many people messaged me saying it looked both fascinating and a little scary!

"People literally see the face. I have 'ghost bumps' just when I see it," she jokes.

Kyselicova points out haunting visual of what she calls an "aurora ghost." | Barbora Kyselicova

Kyselicova recommends using websites such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center or the updates she provides through her Instagram @barborabnk.yvr.

"For beginners, a great app to start with is My Aurora Forecast — it’s easy to use and helps you know when to look up!"

How does Vancouver inspire her work?

Kyselicova is a portrait and nature photographer who says she is grateful to help people experience incredible moments, including everything from the aurora borealis to bears and salmon runs.

"Some people wait many years for these experiences, but when they follow me on Instagram, they get alerts from me and often message to say I helped make their dream come true," she tells V.I.A.

Kyselicova has lived in Vancouver with her daughter for over a decade and loves living here.

"I’m very grateful for the people around me and for how much this city inspires me. I love capturing special moments and making people happy through my photos," she says.