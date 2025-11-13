Metro Vancouver News

Surrey, B.C., home targeted by extortion-related shooting for second time: police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

Police in Surrey, B.C., are investigating after a home was targeted in an extortion-related shooting for the second time.

Police say that the latest attack happened Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. when supporting RCMP officers in the Metro Vancouver city responded to calls of possible shots fired.

Officers arrived at the home on 32 Avenue and found no one was injured.

Few other details have been released, but police say the home had been targeted and that the attack is believed to be extortion-related.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and investigators are working with other agencies to determine if there are links to other extortion-related attacks in the area.

Canada's South Asian communities, including those in Surrey, have seen a wave of extortion-related threats and violence, with British Columbia establishing a team dedicated to such cases earlier in the fall.

The city of Surrey has also set up a $250,000 reward fund in a push to gather information that would lead to conviction in extortion cases in the area.