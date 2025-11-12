Metro Vancouver News

Eight-year-old girl falls to her death at Vancouver highrise, police say

Child falls from highrise

Police are investigating the death of an eight-year-old girl who fell from a Vancouver highrise.

A statement from Vancouver police says the girl fell from a balcony on Tuesday in the city's Yaletown neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the residential building around 2:30 p.m. after the child fell from an upper floor.

They say first responders provided emergency care for the girl, but she died of her injuries at the scene.

They say detectives from the major crimes section are investigating the circumstances around the girl's death.

Police are asking anyone who might have information to call them.