85-year-old former teacher jailed for sex abuse of North Vancouver students

Photo: Pat Bell Brian Melicke Moore, 85, arrives at North Vancouver Provincial Court Nov. 12, 2025, where he was sentenced for sexually abusing his former Lynn Valley students.

A former North Vancouver teacher who sexually abused his Grade 6 students in the 1970s and '80s has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison.

Brian Melicke Moore, 85, was taken into custody with the assistance of North Vancouver Provincial Court sheriffs pushing him in his wheelchair following his sentencing on Wednesday.

Moore had previously been found guilty on eight counts of indecent assault against his Upper Lynn Elementary students and one count of sexual touching of another boy who was a family friend later in the 2000s.

Over the course of a 31-day trial, the court heard testimony from his victims, most of whom cannot be named under a publication ban.

Moore had been a popular teacher at Upper Lynn Elementary who chose some of the 11-year-old boys in his class for fun extracurricular activities like swimming at the SFU pool, waterskiing from his boat in Deep Cove as well as downhill skiing and camping trips to the Interior. During those outings, Moore insisted the victims be naked and on at least eight of the occasions, he touched the boys’ penises or forced them to touch his.

The Crown said if Moore were to face typical sentences for each of the individual indecent assaults, he would be facing a prison term of 16 years but, taken together, eight years would be a fitting sentence.

Recounting statements delivered to the court by Moore’s victims, North Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Robert Hamilton noted the devastating impact Moore’s abuse had on them, including lasting PTSD, anxiety, depression, anger, shame, addiction, self-blame and permanently altered abilities to form healthy relationships.

Moore’s defence argued that, because of his advanced age and litany of health concerns, his case should be considered “exceptional” and that he should be allowed to serve a conditional sentence of two years of house arrest, followed by probation.

Hamilton acknowledged Moore’s frailty and agreed he was unlikely to pose any risk to the public if he were allowed to serve his sentence in the North Vancouver care home where he resided. But he said such a sentence would be “woefully inadequate,” given the severity of Moore’s crimes and the number of victims he had chosen and groomed before assaulting them.