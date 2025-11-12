Metro Vancouver News

Heavy rain coming for parts of B.C.'s south coast: Environment Canada

B.C.'s coast to get soaked

Photo: The Canadian Press Heavy rain falls as a man jogs on the Stanley Park seawall across the water from downtown Vancouver, on Saturday, October 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Pouring rain is on the way again for parts of British Columbia's southern coast.

Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings for Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver's North Shore and northeast, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

It says 40 to 60 millimetres of rainfall can be expected to fall between Wednesday and Thursday night.

The forecaster says the rain is the result of a slow moving frontal system descending across the south coast.

It says landslides could occur in vulnerable areas such as steep slopes, deforested areas or recent burn scars.

Environment Canada also says water will likely pool on roads and in low-lying areas creating hazards for drivers.