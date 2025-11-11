Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver bar owner has sexual assault conviction overturned due to judge’s intervention

Bar owner conviction tossed

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth Vancouver's Brickhouse Late Nite Bistro and Bar is located at 730 Main St.

A Vancouver bar owner convicted of sexual assault has had his case overturned after a B.C. Supreme Court ruled the trial judge had unduly intervened and created the appearance of an unfair trial.

Chih Hwa Leo Chow had previously been convicted of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman at his Brickhouse Late Nite Bistro in 2022.

Chow, who was 65 at the time, was accused of forcing the woman to touch his penis and penetrating her with his fingers without consent. He was sentenced to a year in prison but later appealed the decision based on the trial judge's conduct during the proceedings.

In a ruling released Monday, Justice John Walker found that the trial judge had gone beyond his role to “clarify ambiguities” and instead engaged in “quintessential cross-examination” of the witnesses and Chow.

Walker found the trial judge frequently intervened as the complainant, her mother and Chow testified, often asking sophisticated, leading questions that challenged the man’s veracity.

The ruling also cited the judge for using evidence he personally elicited to convict Chow.

“A significant number of his questions were not in the nature of clarifying questions, but suggested the answer or challenged answers given,” said Walker in his decision. “The questioning went directly to the appellant’s credibility—the central issue at trial.”

While not overtly abusive, Walker found the sheer magnitude and nature of the interventions from the trial judge would lead a reasonable observer to conclude that he had “aligned himself” with the prosecutors.

Walker’s decision means the case will be sent back to Provincial Court to be heard before another judge.

Earlier this year, the B.C.’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) cancelled the Brickhouse’s liquor licence. Chow’s lawyers also said they would appeal that decision.