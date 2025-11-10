Metro Vancouver News

99-year-old veteran recalls unfinished business of the Second World War

Photo: Paul McGrath / North Shore News. At 99, West Vancouver’s Orville Singer is one of the North Shore’s last remaining veterans of the Second World War. He signed up for the RCAF at 17.

At age 17, Orville Singer enlisted with the Royal Canadian Air Force at the very first available opportunity.

The Second World War had been raging since he was barely a teenager, but the young man was already rising through the ranks of the Air Cadets in Toronto where his father was a pilot officer.

“The training I was getting in the Air Cadets stimulated me to get into the forces as quickly as possible. And I enjoyed it,” he said.

He reached the cadets’ rank of sergeant where he played in a military band and helped train the younger recruits, but flight training was limited at the time.

In 1943, Singer became of age and was assigned by the RCAF to train as a gunner aboard a twin engine Bristol Fairchild Bolingbroke bomber, a plane the air force was deploying for submarine-hunting squadrons over the Atlantic and Pacific.

Singer had dreams of becoming a pilot, so it was something of a letdown to be told he would be a gunner, but “you just do as you’re told,” he says, and he transferred to an air base in St. Thomas, Ont.

Singer said he no longer remembers the sensation of firing the .303 in Browning machine gun from the tail of the plane, but the feeling of trying to hit targets while his own pilots were taking evasive manoeuvres was something he’ll never forget.

“All of a sudden the elevation changed tremendously, just to avoid other attacks. That was a bit of a toughy, you know. You’ve got to have a stomach for it,” he said. “It was trying to be keen and steady. It wasn’t easy to do.”

By the time he’d completed his training, the tide had already turned for the war in Europe. RCAF losses to the enemy were tailing off and there wasn’t a need for new pilots and gunners.

“It was winding down,” he said. “At the time, I was a bit disappointed.”

The army was, however, still recruiting. Singer was called in for an examination but it never went further than that. For him, the Second World War was over.

A civilian career

Before he was released, a discharge officer advised Singer to seek out a career in plastics. Singer had an entrepreneurial spirit, though, and wasn’t interested in more schooling. He took over his neighbour’s business, peeling and delivering potatoes to hospitality businesses. At the time, they had just two clients, but Singer saw potential. He invested machinery and expanded to hospitals, restaurants and institutions.

It was around that time that Singer met his wife-to-be Pat. She was out walking the family’s dog through the newly built subdivision their families had both moved into, and he took a break from cutting the grass to introduce himself. They talked until dark. The dog never got his walk and the grass didn’t get cut, but the couple marked 75 years of marriage together in September.

Eventually they grew the business to a warehouse and 11 trucks delivering to buyers all over Ontario.

During their annual visits to a food and beverage business conference in Vancouver each year, the Singers fell in love with the West Coast and the North Shore specifically. When McCain Foods bought them out in the 1970s, the chose to settle here and start a new business.

“Whenever we had free time and we could rent a car, we’d come over to the North Shore,” Pat said. “We used to drive around the properties and think, ‘Oh, wouldn’t it be wonderful to live here? Look at the sea. Wouldn’t it be wonderful?'”

In Remembrance

Although Singer’s service was a “brief stint” in his 99-years-and-counting life, he has always thought of himself as a veteran. He attends West Vancouver’s Memorial Park each year for Remembrance Day, though it’s only in more recent years he’s take up the offer of free seating next to the cenotaph reserved for vets.

The annual ceremony brings back both memories and closure, he said. It’s the military flyover that tends to make him emotional, because it’s a reminder of some unfinished business.

“It’s always been, do the best you could do. You know, I would have liked to have done more,” he said. “But that was not to be in that stage of the war, so I feel OK. I did what I could do. I went as far as I could go.”

It has been heartening, Singer said, to see how Canada has kept the spirit of remembrance alive even as the wars it came from drift further into the fog of history. He doesn’t personally know any other fellow Second World War veterans who are still with us.

“No new veterans are being created, not that I object to that,” he said.

And there are other ways Singer continues to honour those who fought and those who sacrificed. Today, he and Pat are members of a local choir called The Londoners. Around this time of year, they perform at seniors’ residences, often doing renditions of songs that were made popular in the Second World War.

In recent years, the choir has made a point of introducing Singer “our very own veteran,” and Singer reads In Flanders Fields.

“He gets through it beautifully,” Pat says. “He gets a lovely ovation.”