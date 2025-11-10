Metro Vancouver News

Whistler fast-food stand Zog's to close after 28 years

Photo: Zog's Long-standing business, Zog's, announces it's to close.

Another longstanding Whistler establishment is closing after nearly three decades in operation.

After 28 years, Zog's will not reopen for the 2025-25 winter season, an announcement owner Diana Chan said was made with "deep sadness."

"Just a few weeks ago, we received unexpected notice that our lease will not be renewed. This decision was beyond our control, and despite our efforts, we were unable to secure a new lease heading into this winter," Chan said in a statement shared with Pique.

"We are profoundly grateful for the loyalty, friendship, and support we have received over the years. We’re proud of the memories we’ve made together—bridging seasons and generations—and we will carry them with us always. It has been our absolute privilege to be part of this community.

"Thank you for 28 unforgettable years."