Green burials, other options eyed for Delta's cemeteries

Photo: . The city currently provides cemetery services at the North Delta Cemetery, located at 8737 Brooke Rd., and the Boundary Bay Cemetery at 856 56th St. in Tsawwassen. Delta Optimist file

The City of Delta is asking for resident feedback to help shape a new cemetery master plan.

The proposed plans for the Boundary Bay and North Delta cemeteries are to help guide investments in interment and memorial services for the next 25 years.

Boundary Bay Cemetery is nearing capacity and families are looking for more diverse ways to celebrate and memorialize their loved ones, the city notes.

The proposed plan focuses on expanding burial services at the North Delta Cemetery including new green burial spaces, while Boundary Bay Cemetery shifts towards more cremation and different memorial offerings.

The city earlier retained a consultant to help develop an updated plan as, over the past several years, demand for in-ground and above-ground interments has continued at a steady pace.

“A phased development approach is recommended for BBC, with the arrangement of lots dictating future capacity. Several options have been identified including a mix of traditional burial and in-ground cremation lots and moving away from additional full burial lots and creating capacity through in-ground and above-ground cremation lots,” a previous report noted.

“Interment arrangements will be informed by public feedback and will be confirmed through the future design of the project. It is anticipated that the update will ultimately result in between 1,000 – 1,400 new cremation lots across all phases.”

As far as North Delta, while capacity is not as much of a concern, adding options to current services was recommended.

Infill consisting of traditional full burial lots, in-ground cremation lots, woodland cremation lots and columbaria are envisioned, the report noted, adding that the incorporation of a new area for green burials is also contemplated.

“A green burial option is proposed for consideration as a new interment service. Green burials differ from a traditional full burial, as the body is wrapped in a biodegradable shroud or placed in a biodegradable casket and placed into the earth to be naturally recycled, no chemicals are used to preserve the body,” the report also explained.

“Requests for green burials have increased in recent years, with this option considered to be a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional burial options.”

Council last December endorsed a recommendation for a new consolidated fees and charges bylaw which included higher fees for cemetery services.

Council last week approved other updates to reflect the new bylaw.