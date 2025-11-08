Metro Vancouver News

North Vancouver company capturing clean energy from cow poop

Photo: . Hydron Energy CEO Soheil Khiavi gives North Vancouver-Capilano MP Jonathan Wilkinson a tour of the company’s renewable natural gas research and development facility in the North Shore’s Lynn Creek area, Oct. 31, 2025. | Paul McGrath / North Shore News

Like a magic trick, a technology developed in a North Vancouver lab is pulling valuable energy out of thin air.

Hydron Energy Inc. is lining up customers for its proprietary INTRUPTor, a machine that takes raw byproduct gases emitted from places like landfills, sewage plants and farms and upgrades them into renewable natural gas (RNG).

The process, developed by Hydron CEO Soheil Khiavi, uses “biomimicry,” making the machine work like a pair of lungs. Unlike existing technology to refine RNG, the INTRUPTor works at atmospheric conditions and without the need for high pressures or temperatures. It means the renewable natural gas can be upgraded at about half the capital and operating costs, delivering gas with 80 per cent lower emissions.

Earlier this year, the company concluded its first field test at a farm in Ontario.

“The results came back basically excellent. It was no problem. All the key performance metrics were met, some of them exceeded and we had a really good, happy customer. That turned into a purchase order for full-size plant,” Khiavi said.

Hydron has since signed agreements for other projects with FortisBC, Northwest Natural Gas in Oregon and the City of Chilliwack.

When it became clear that Hydron was going to go from a research and development firm to a manufacturer, the company began taking over 20,000 square feet space within their Lynn Creek area light industrial complex. Rooms that used to be ballet studios with mirrors still on the walls are now being used to assemble their patented tech. That has also meant staffing up.

“Currently we are about 20 people," Khiavi said. "Our goal is to double up, so 40 people here by end of next year, and mostly on the manufacturing of our novel biomimicry, metalorganic framework, which is the secret sauce of the technology.”

Despite tariffs and setbacks in U.S. interest in decarbonization projects, Washington State and California’s governments are still going ahead with clean energy plans, Khiavi said. And Hydron is seeking out more markets in Europe and Asia.

Singapore and Thailand buy massive amounts of LNG at a premium from the Middle East to fuel their growing economies, but Khiavi said all of the gasses coming from their own biomass are being incinerated and emitted into the atmosphere with no benefit to anyone.

“If they actually use this technology, they can produce a big portion – up to 10 per cent of the gas that they need – just using their waste, at a price that is almost half of the import price of the LNG. It’s going to save them a lot of money,” he said.

Khiavi said the greatest potential for the technology in reducing greenhouse gas emissions globally is in the “hard-to-abate” sector, and places in the world where other green sources of energy are not practical or available.

“We can actually cover a big portion of that,” he said. “10 to 12 per cent of the carbon emissions could be replaced…. The impact is huge.”

What’s more, Khiavi said, they are exploring other novel applications for the INTRUPTor’s biomimicry. In the lab, they are capturing small amounts of rare gases like xenon and krypton out of thin air. Aerospace customers need those gases for satellite propulsion, but there is a shortage in the market because the primary source for them in the world was a plant in Ukraine that was bombed by Russia early in the war.

And the same process captures planet-warming carbon dioxide and sequesters it while refining the rare gases.

“I’m quite excited. It’s a good result,” Khiavi said. “The dream I have is that we make British Columbia as a rare gas hub.”