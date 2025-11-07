Metro Vancouver News

East Richmond business wants Cowichan decision reopened

Seeking to join litigation

Photo: Montrose Properties Montrose Properties, which owns the Richmond Industrial Centre, will be asking to re-open the Cowichan Tribes decision.

Montrose Properties, formerly Ecowaste, will ask to be a party in the litigation over the Cowichan Tribes decision and will apply to have the case reopened.

Montrose is one of the properties that was ruled a part of the Cowichan claim in south Richmond that bestowed “Aboriginal title” to private lands adjacent to fee simple title.

The City of Richmond, the province and the federal government are appealing the decision.

The claim covers about 800 acres of land, smaller than what was originally claimed by the Cowichan and other First Nations.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Barbara Young said, in a ruling that came down in August, that Aboriginal title on these lands hadn’t been extinguished, and both fee simple title and Aboriginal title could co-exist on the claim land.

In the ruling, Young outlined the history of the Cowichan in the area, noting they came from Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands in the summer to fish. The presence of their village Tl’uqtinus was first recorded by Europeans in the 1820s.

Montrose 'surprised' by the impact of case

Montrose owns about 477 acres within the Cowichan Tribes' claim area, and the B.C. Supreme Court decision ruled that about 300 acres of their land has Aboriginal title on it.

Ken Low, president and CEO of Montrose, said, as “one of the many private landowners surprised by the impact of the case,” they have no choice but to take this legal step.

Montrose intends to file its application in the near future with the goal “to ensure that no findings or declarations are made that affect its interests unless and until it has been fully heard.”

“We have come to realize this needs to be done before an appeal,” said Low. “We do not have the luxury of waiting years to get this all sorted out."

In the meantime, the Tsilhqot’in Nation has called for an end to “political fear mongering” about Aboriginal title, saying the First Nations community has “never targeted private property and has no intention of doing so.”

In 2014, the Supreme Court of Canada declared that the Tsilhqot’in Nation had Aboriginal title to a part of the Nemiah Valley.

“The Tsilhqot’in Nation is deeply disappointed to see the premier of British Columbia, Opposition Leader John Rustad and others, play politics around Aboriginal title and generate fear and misinformation about First Nations — at the same time First Nations have made every effort to advance our rights in a spirit of reconciliation, and with care and attention to the interests of individual property owners,” reads a press release.

Montrose operates a construction demolition landfill in east Richmond. Some of the properties that have reached capacity have been developed into large warehouse properties called the Richmond Industrial Centre.