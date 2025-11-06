283747
Smuggling charges laid after 28 kilograms of meth found at YVR

28 kilograms of meth found

Maria Rantanen / Richmond News - Nov 6, 2025 / 11:46 am | Story: 582524

Two women are facing drug-smuggling charges after allegedly being caught at Vancouver International Airport carrying methamphetamines.

On Aug. 7, 2024, the Canada Border Services Agency seized almost 28 kilograms of meth from two travellers headed to Japan.

Amanda Laurette Frappier and Simona Frappier were arrested and later charged with two alleged offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The charges are for unlawfully possessing a substance for the purpose of exportation and for unlawfully possessing a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for the purpose of trafficking.

The charges were laid on April 1, 2025.

The pair was scheduled to be in Vancouver Provincial Court on Thursday afternoon for a pre-trial conference.

