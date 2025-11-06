Metro Vancouver News

Homicide investigators called in after deadly shooting in Burnaby, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

British Columbia's homicide investigators have been called in after a man was killed in Burnaby.

A statement from Burnaby RCMP says officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and found one victim who did not survive.

Police say they believe the shooting near McKay Avenue and Kingsborough Street may have been a targeted incident and there is no further risk to the public.

The statement says shortly after the victim was found, officers located a vehicle on fire nearby and are looking into whether it may be connected to the shooting.

The case has been handed over to the province's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.