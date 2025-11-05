Metro Vancouver News

'I didn't believe my eyes': Metro Vancouver couple wins $500,000 on Lotto Max

A lucky Metro Vancouver couple is half a million dollars richer after playing the lottery.

Sang Eun Lee and Myung Jun Kim were shopping when they purchased a lottery ticket "on a whim." That spur-of-the-moment decision ended up winning them a $500,000 Extra prize from the Oct. 21, 2025 Lotto Max draw.

“I was at home when I scanned the ticket on the [BCLC Lotto!] app and saw it was a winner,” recalled Lee. “I didn’t believe my eyes. My husband was at the gym and I had him come home to show him.”

The Port Coquitlam couple will take some time to decide what to do with their winnings.

“We are trying to stay calm and make good decisions. No big purchases right away,” said Kim.

On how it feels to win?

“This win gives us more freedom of choice!” shared Lee.

The couple purchased the winning ticket at a lotto kiosk inside Coquitlam Centre in Coquitlam.