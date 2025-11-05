Metro Vancouver News

Western Canada's largest Christmas store is open in Metro Vancouver

Largest Christmas store open

Photo: VIA Potters Nursery in Surrey underwent a festive makeover for the 2025 holiday season, offering rare ornaments, designer trees, and over 75 stocking styles.

Jingle all the Way...even in November.

Metro Vancouver's largest spot to get all things jolly has opened its doors with a festive makeover across its 28,000-square-foot centre.

As part of its 21-year tradition, Potters Nursery has transformed into The Christmas Store at Potters. The store is open daily through Dec. 24 as an "everything-Christmas immersive experience."

The Potters team says they spend the entire year scouring the globe for unique merchandise, which makes their selection so diverse. Some items include hand-picked ornaments, designer trees, over 75 styles of stockings, collectibles, stocking stuffers, food items, and many others.

Potters is continuing its "fan favourite" tradition: Santa’s Report Card. The free activity encourages kids to do chores between now and Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).

The Christmas Store has 25 themed Christmas trees this year, as well as two towering, spinning upside-down trees adorned with sparkling white lights and decorations.

New to the store this year are several new designs, including Pastel Perfect, aglow with "dreamy shades of pink and blue; the Enchanted Forest, complete with butterflies, birds and whimsical woodland creatures; and Sea Spray, "a coastal creation sparkling with shimmering sea life."

Potters Christmas Store displays and sections

The Polar Bear Forest is a new front-entrance display that will greet guests with shimmering crystals and white, silver, and gold ornaments. The whimsical Fantasyland of Sweets is the next stop, which is a "delicious dreamscape where cookies, cakes, cotton candy, donuts and other treats are transformed into delightful tree ornaments."

The dark room whisks guests into a 3,000-square-foot gallery glowing with nightlights, Christmas-themed water lanterns, and LED infinity lights. Train town has an electric train that moves out of the wall, as well as tiny skating rinks, mini-ski lifts, cable cars and all sorts of other moving parts.

The gourmet food zone has specialty products, hot chocolate in over 40 flavours, locally made jellies, and savoury pretzels. Shoppers can also grab “Bags of Poop” (chocolate-coated toffee in ultra-cute bags) for fun stocking stuffers.

The "men zone" houses cool gifts for — you guessed it — men, including everything from soaps, slippers, manicure kits and scarves to hot sauce. There's also an area for women to find accessories, outerwear, cozy loungewear, and more. There's also a pet-friendly area filled with pet-themed tree ornaments, bow ties, cushions and holiday stockings.

Fans of British-inspired items can check out the Great Britain area, where they'll find tinned cookies, Corgi mugs, Royal tableware pieces, napkins, salt and pepper sets, and even a Union Jack mug cleverly housed in a classic red telephone box.

The Christmas Store at Potters is located at 19158 - 48th Ave. in Surrey. The store is open Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.