City of Vancouver tax sale done not knowing condo owner was deceased

Asked to cancel tax sale

Photo: Photo Rob Kruyt/BIV. A unit in this building at 1575 West 10th Avenue was sold in a tax sale, but the City of Vancouver has since learned the owner died in 2016 and has requested the sale be cancelled.

Vancouver city council will be asked Tuesday to cancel the sale of a condo in a tax sale after staff recently learned the leasehold owner of the property on West 10th Avenue hadn’t been paying taxes because she died in 2016.

Melba Dorothy Hofmann became the leasehold owner of a condo at 1208-1575 West 10th Ave. in the year 2000. The purchase price of the property, which sits on land owned by the Vancouver school board, was $470,000.

The condo was assessed at $1.6 million in 2024.

In November 2024, the City of Vancouver placed the property for sale in the city’s annual auction because no one had paid taxes on the condo since 2019, according to a staff report that goes before council Tuesday at its public meeting at city hall.

The bid price of the buyer was $271,944.81, with $91,944.81of the total amount having been collected by the city. Council is being asked to cancel the sale and return the $91,944.81 to the buyer, with interest at six per cent.

Interest for one year up to Nov. 4, 2025 totals approximately $5,516.69, said the report, noting the money would come from the city’s 2025 operating budget

The Vancouver Charter requires that real properties with unpaid property taxes that have been delinquent for two years are offered for sale by public auction each year.

Successful tax sale purchasers of property are required to pay the “upset price,” which is the sum of the delinquent taxes, penalty interest and registration charges payable to the land title office.

The property was not sold at an earlier tax sale because it was mistakenly understood to be Crown land.

'Fatal flaw in a process'

The report said the city attempted to deliver various notices and messages to Hofmann, both leading up to and after the tax sale in November 2024.

This includes the attempted delivery of five statutorily required notices under sections 406 and 407 of the Vancouver Charter. Notices were successfully provided to the owner, but not the leasehold owner, the report said.

“The city has had no confirmed communication with the leasehold owner in many years,” said the report, noting the school board recently informed city staff that Hofmann died in 2016.

The city has been provided with a form of death certificate.

“The leasehold owner’s death amounts to a manifest error because the various mandatory notices in advance of the tax sale of the leasehold interest could not have been received by the leasehold owner because she was deceased," the report said. "Failure to provide required notice is a fatal flaw in a process.”

Speculation, vacancy taxes

The report noted Hofmann had been unresponsive to other tax matters as well.

“Several liens on the title show the leasehold interest has also been subject to B.C.’s Speculation and Vacancy Tax,” the report said.

“There is no mortgage on the property or leasehold interest. It is not unusual for a bank or mortgage holder to pay the property taxes owing during the redemption period, but because there is no mortgage, that will not happen here.”

The buyer of the property, whose name was not included in the report, has been given notice of the development in the sale. To cancel the sale, council must adopt a resolution before a redemption date of Nov. 6, 2025.

BIV sent questions Monday to the city's communications department to learn more about the case.

Here are some of the questions and answers:

What happens to the unpaid taxes? Who will pay them?

If the tax sale is cancelled, the registered owner or person acting on their behalf must pay the property taxes owing, or the city would have to conduct a further tax sale.

Does the deceased owner have a representative for the owner's estate? If so, has that person been contacted?

The city has attempted to contact the apparent heir. The city was also in contact with the law firm that said it may be handling the estate.

Is the property subject to the city's Empty Homes Tax (EHT)? Or will it be, if the representative leaves it empty?

In general, a property may be exempt from the Empty Homes Tax if it was unoccupied for more than six months because of the registered owner’s death in the applicable reference year or the following year. A registered owner or person acting on their behalf must file the EHT declaration and claim the exemption.

Has this ever happened before where the city has sold property in a tax sale and didn't realize the owner was deceased?

A similar situation almost occurred in 2022, but the taxes on the property were redeemed in advance of the sale.

On average, how many properties does the city auction off each year in tax sale?

Over the last five years, an average of 33 properties have been subject to the tax sale. The property taxes on almost all properties were paid within the one-year redemption period.

What kind of properties are auctioned off? Condos? Houses? Empty lots?

If any property taxes have been delinquent for a period of two years on a parcel of real property, they are subject to the tax sale. This could include condos, houses and empty lots.

This year’s tax sale is scheduled for Nov. 12 and begins at 10 a.m. in the Joe Wai Room on the main floor of city hall. A list of properties for sale will be posted on the city’s website after 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 at vancouver.ca/taxsale