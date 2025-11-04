Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver filming locations: 'Social Network' movie sequel lights up English Bay

Sequel lights up English Bay

Photo: BikeFixation/Reddit The Social Reckoning was filmed at English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., on Nov. 3, 2025. It stars Mikey Madison from Anora and Jeremy Strong from Succession.

Filming for a movie starring several Hollywood heavyweights took place at Vancouver's English Bay this week.

Local production company Farewell Productions filmed scenes for The Social Reckoning at the downtown beach on Monday, Nov. 3, from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A film crew began preparing the set from Oct. 27 through Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Monday, they arrived in the morning and started the final installations for the production.

The set was created to look like a Caribbean beach bar "with a vacation-type atmosphere." A resident notification letter also states that the team would light three bonfires on the beach, although this depended on city fire permits. If Monday had been rainy, the company planned to move filming to another day.

Residents were also informed that the lighting lifts may create some noise, as well as background noise from voices and music. Additionally, filming was expected to make the area "brighter than usual."

Several "no stopping" zones were in effect for the production near the beach. However, the production didn't include road closures.

@yvrshootstweets Social Reckoning is filming at English Bay pic.twitter.com/5zCnd9Xd9M— Sasha (@sasha_vancity) November 4, 2025





The Social Reckoning continues filming in Vancouver

The Social Reckoning is the follow-up feature to 2010's The Social Network, which depicted the creation of Facebook and the drama that ensued when Mark Zuckerberg's Harvard classmates sued him. They claimed he stole their idea for the social networking platform.

The film is listed under the production title "Goliath" on the Union of British Columbia Performers (UBCP)/Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) website.

Previously, the production filmed scenes at the Michelin-star restaurant Kissa Tanto in Chinatown, and Vancouver Is Awesome captured images of the set.

Directed by Aaron Sorkin, the sequel film has a star-studded cast, including Oscar nominee Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice, Succession) as Zuckerberg and Mikey Madison, who won the 2025 Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role for Anora, as whistleblower Frances Haugen, according to Deadline.

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere) will play Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horowitz, who broke "The Facebook Files," which exposed the inner workings of the social media giant.

Popular comedian Bill Burr is also signed on for the production, typically known for his dry, no-nonsense delivery.