Delta police asking parents to check their child’s Halloween candy

Sewing needle in candy bar

Delta police are urging parents to be extra vigilant and inspect their child’s Halloween candy after a possible incident of candy tampering was reported to police on Sunday, Nov. 2.

According to police, a concerned parent advised that their child opened a candy bar and found a sewing needle protruding from one end of the candy bar.

The child was not injured.

Police say the child was trick-or-treating in the area of 75th Avenue and 113th Street to 118th Street and 74B Ave.

If any parent finds anything suspicious in their child’s Halloween candy, they are urged to contact the Delta police non-emergency number at 604-946-4411.

Meanwhile, the Surrey Police Service (SPS) and RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit are reminding parents and guardians to be vigilant and check the Halloween candy youth collected Friday night on Halloween.

According to a Surrey Police Service (SPS) news release Saturday, police are investigating a report of a candy that had been suspected of being tampered with and handed out within Surrey’s Clayton Heights neighbourhood.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, officers received a call from a parent saying they had found a metal staple inside a Reese Peanut Butter Cup.

The SPS notes that the children of the complainant were trick-or-treating in the area of 188th Street to 190th Street and 72nd Avenue to 70th Avenue.

Police are trying to determine where that candy came from.

“Parents are reminded to check your children’s candy before your children eat it to make sure it is safe. If you find anything suspicious, contact Surrey Police Service’s non-emergency number at 604-599-0502,” the SPS adds.