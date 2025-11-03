Metro Vancouver News

City of North Vancouver to build $21M seawater harbour swimming deck

Swimming deck planned

Photo: City of North Vancouver The City of North Vancouver plans to build a floating platform with a mix of areas for seating and lounging and swimming, diving platforms, 50-metre swim lanes, and a shallow leisure pool.

Come on in. The water’s fine, (if a bit chilly).

The City of North Vancouver has announced plans to build a new $21-million harbour swimming deck on Burrard Inlet along the shoreline of Waterfront Park.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce this first-of-its-kind project in B.C. that will transform our oceanfront into a vibrant destination for active living, connection, and joy, in a way that has never been done before on our shores,” said City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan in a release. “The addition of the city’s first outdoor seawater swimming amenity exemplifies council’s commitment to building a more vibrant community while proudly celebrating our connection to the marine environment.”

The conceptual plan released on Monday includes a large wheelchair accessible floating platform with a mix of areas for seating and lounging and swimming, diving platforms, 50-metre swim lanes, and a shallow leisure pool. On land, the city will add washrooms, change rooms and outdoor showers.

Admission to the facility will be free and open to anyone, although the capacity will likely be between 250 and 400 people at any one time, depending on the final designs. Lifeguards will be on duty for peak season from May to September.

Similar facilities are popular in Europe and Eastern Canada, but this will be the first one of its kind in B.C.

North Vancouver is something of outdoor swimming desert, with no beachfront access between Whey-ah-Wichen/Cates Park and Ambleside and no outdoor pools.

Mayor Linda Buchanan first floated the possibility of such a facility in 2021 when council was discussing longer-term plans for Waterfront Park.

Much of the project’s funding – $16 million – is coming from Swim Drink Fish, a non-profit that seeks to promote stewardship of healthy waterways by funding projects that bring people to the water in environmentally responsible ways. Their funding comes largely from the Weston family.

“Communities have worked for decades to clean up their waters,” said Mark Mattson, president of Swim Drink Fish. “As a result, there is a generational opportunity to reimagine urban waterfronts and create places where people can swim, connect, and celebrate clean water.”

The remaining $5 million in capital costs will come from the city, which will handle the design and build of the facility and ultimately own it.

The city is anticipating annual operations costs of $500,000 to $600,000 and another $150,000 per year for maintenance.

Before announcing the project, Swim Drink Fish carried out two years of water quality testing at the site, finding that E .coli levels were consistently within Vancouver Coastal Health’s public health standards.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will still have to grant a permit for the project to go ahead, but the port has offered consultation into the preliminary design and there were no concerns over navigable waters. If built, the area will be cordoned off with a buoy line.

After going through public consultations, approvals, design and construction, the project should open to the public in 2027.

Swim Drink Fish, meanwhile, is looking to fund similar projects. The non-profit announced on Monday the launch of the Wave Prize, a series of up to five grants worth up to $15 million each for communities with waterfronts that could be enhanced with a swimming pier.