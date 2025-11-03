Metro Vancouver News

'Back in Black': AC/DC announces massive show at BC Place in Vancouver

Photo: Photo courtesy Live Nation. AC/DC will stop in BC Place on Aug. 13, 2026, on the "Power Up" world tour. The rockers visited the city in April 2025 and have added more tour dates.

Iconic classic rockers AC/DC are playing another massive show in Vancouver in the new year.

On Nov. 3, the "Thunderstruck" group announced they added more dates to the "Power Up" world tour. The tour is named after their latest studio album, Power Up, which achieved #1 in 21 countries after being released in 2020.

The tour includes new dates worldwide in countries including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, the United States, and Canada. In addition to Vancouver, residents of the Great White North can see the rockers play in Toronto, Edmonton and Montreal.

AC/DC will play an all-ages show in Vancouver at BC Place on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

The group will revisit the stadium on the heels of a show they played for the same tour on April 22, 2025. Before this tour, AC/DC hadn't played a show in nearly a decade. The last time they took to stadium stages was in 2015-16.

AC/DC played their first show on Dec. 31, 1973, at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia. Now, they are one of the top bands in the world, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

The group's iconic Back in Black LP is the bestselling album by any band, with over 50 million copies sold.

Tickets go on sale with Ticketmaster on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.

AC/DC "Power Up" tour

When: Aug. 13, 2026

Where: BC Place - 777 Pacific Blvd.

Cost: TBA

With files from Brendan Kergin