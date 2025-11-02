Metro Vancouver News

Warning from Surrey police following report of tampered Halloween candy

Tampered Halloween candy

Photo: SPS photo. The possibly tampered candy was reported received somewhere in the Clayton Heights neighbourhood, the SPS says.

The Surrey Police Service (SPS) and RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit (SPOSU) are reminding parents and guardians to be vigilant and check the Halloween candy youth had collected Friday.

According to a Surrey Police Service (SPS) news release Saturday, police are investigating a report of a candy that had been suspected of being tampered with and handed out with in Surrey’s Clayton Heights neighbourhood.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday November 1, SPOSU officers got a call from a parent that they found a metal staple inside the Reese Peanut Butter Cup.

The SPS notes that the children were trick-or-treating in the area of 188th Street to 190th Street and 72nd Avenue to 70th Avenue. Police are trying to determine where that candy came from.

“Parents are reminded to check your children’s candy before your children eat it to make sure it is safe. If you find anything suspicious, contact Surrey Police Service’s non-emergency number at 604-599-0502,” the SPS adds.