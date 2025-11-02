Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver Canucks offer ice time to Squamish youth hockey teams

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. The Vancouver Canucks have invited the Squamish Minor Hockey Association (SMHA) to Rogers Arena for donated ice time on Monday, Nov. 3.

It is a nice reward after a difficult start to the season.

Seven SMHA teams, including its U18 group, will be on the ice.

The opportunity came together after Aaron Wilbur—founder and CEO of The Coaches Site, a coaching resource platform—connected the association with the Canucks, and the organization offered the ice to support the Squamish teams.

“Our players have been through a tough stretch with facility disruptions, and this invitation from the Canucks is a bright spot for our whole community,” said Leah Hodges, president of the Squamish Minor Hockey Association.

Of course, skaters have been off the ice this fall first due to problems with humidity in the Brennan Park arena, and then due to the labour dispute between the District of Squamish and its union.

“We’re incredibly grateful for their generosity in opening Rogers Arena to our kids," Hodges said.