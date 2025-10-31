Metro Vancouver News
B.C. man charged with murdering Chantelle Moore, who disappeared a year ago
Murder charge laid
A murder charge has been laid in the death of a 34-year-old woman last seen in Langley, B.C., a year ago.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says in a statement that charges of second-degree murder and indignity to human remains have been laid against 31-year-old Trenton Henneberg.
Police say in a statement that Henneberg, who's from Port Moody, remains in custody.
Chantelle Moore's family reported her missing last November, although police have said she was last seen at a Langley hotel in late October 2024.
Police say a co-ordinated and strategic investigation resulted in the charges.
The statement from the homicide team says investigators believe the accused and Moore knew each other and her death wasn't a random act.
