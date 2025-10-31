282853
Police say more charges laid against woman accused of Vancouver stranger assaults

Charges in stranger attacks

The Canadian Press - Oct 31, 2025 / 2:52 pm | Story: 581372
A Vancouver Police Department (VPD) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Police in Vancouver say more charges have been laid against the suspect in a series of stranger assaults in Yaletown earlier this month.

The Vancouver Police Department says the 35-year-old woman was initially charged with one count of assault but prosecutors have now approved four more counts of assault with a weapon and one further count of assault.

Investigators were called on October 10 after several people reported being assaulted by a stranger near David Lam Park around 7:30 a.m.

Police at the time said three stabbing victims were initially located and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They said four additional assault victims were later identified, including one person who was stabbed.

Police say the suspect remains in custody until her next court appearance.

