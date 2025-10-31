Police say more charges laid against woman accused of Vancouver stranger assaults
Charges in stranger attacks
Police in Vancouver say more charges have been laid against the suspect in a series of stranger assaults in Yaletown earlier this month.
The Vancouver Police Department says the 35-year-old woman was initially charged with one count of assault but prosecutors have now approved four more counts of assault with a weapon and one further count of assault.
Investigators were called on October 10 after several people reported being assaulted by a stranger near David Lam Park around 7:30 a.m.
Police at the time said three stabbing victims were initially located and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
They said four additional assault victims were later identified, including one person who was stabbed.
Police say the suspect remains in custody until her next court appearance.
