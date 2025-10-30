Metro Vancouver News

Metro Vancouver's rental pipeline hits record high, says Rennie

Apartment building boom

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. Metro Vancouver is seeing a boom in purpose-built rentals after years of undersupply, according to one local real estate firm.

Metro Vancouver’s rental pipeline is the largest on record, says a new report.

There were more than 18,000 purpose-built market rental homes under construction and over 75,000 units in various stages of planning at the end of the second quarter, according to new data from Rennie & Associates Realty Ltd. Factoring in non-market rentals brings the total closer to 23,000 under construction.

The bulk of these pre-construction homes would be delivered in 2030 and 2031 if they all proceed in typical fashion, said the real estate firm’s fall 2025 landscape report.

Even if some projects are shelved, narrowing the field down to “blue-chip” developers suggests tens of thousands of future rental housing units are on their way, said the report. Blue-chip developers are those who are known, active and have demonstrated experience as opposed to numbered companies, for example.

“Rental housing construction is having a bit of a renaissance in B.C.,” the report said.

Lower-cost financing and insurance through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.’s Apartment Construction Loan and MLI Select programs have “really sort of ignited the supply of rental,” said Ryan Berlin, Rennie’s senior economist.

The economics of ownership and multi-family strata projects have also deteriorated, causing some developers to pivot to rental, he said.

“We were not building rental in this market in Metro Vancouver for almost 30 years. We built almost nothing, so we’re doing a lot of catching up,” he said.

The number of purpose-built rental homes in the region has actually fallen by 40 per cent on a per-capita basis from 1990 levels, Berlin said, meaning more are still needed.

In the meantime, today’s glut means developers who have completed buildings and are doing their initial lease-up are having to compete for tenants through incentives such as free rent, discounts on internet and TV packages and free storage, he said.

Rental rates have also fallen over the last 18 months in all submarkets of Metro Vancouver across all bedroom types. This is expected to continue through this year and next. Rents could start increasing again in 2027, though not necessarily at the same clip as in recent years, he said.

The new wave of rental housing comes as demand softens due to negative national GDP growth, negative interprovincial migration and a decreasing non-permanent resident population, said the Rennie report.

“It’s kind of like a perfect storm right now,” said Berlin. “It’s great for tenants because rents have come off in the last year by five to 10 per cent. There’s a lot more choice out there.”

Today’s tenant-friendly environment could eventually give way to more balance as the population stabilizes, supply moderates and there is a reduced but more consistent pipeline of rental additions, he said.

“Short answer is, more balance coming, but the next couple of years, the next year and a half [are] still expected to be challenging for developers but good for tenants.”