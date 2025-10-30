Metro Vancouver News

CBSA seizes hundreds of litres of drug chemicals at Delta inspection site

Drug chemicals seized

Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP have announced the seizure of 4,300 litres of precursor chemicals coming from China, at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility in Delta.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, the CBSA said that in mid-May of this year, border services officers examined two marine containers from China that were both destined for Calgary.

The containers were flagged and referred to border services officers by CBSA intelligence personnel in the Pacific Region and from the National Targeting Centre. Within the containers, CBSA officers found 60 clear jugs and 20 blue drums containing the following precursor chemicals:

• 3,600L of 1,4 Butanediol – precursor for GHB, also known as the ‘date-rape drug’

• 500L of Propionyl Chloride – a fentanyl precursor

• 200L of Gamma butyrolactone (GBL)

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests or charges have been laid.

“The CBSA protects Canadians by stopping the illegal flow of controlled substances and precursor chemicals that are contributing to the toxic drug and overdose crisis,” said CBSA regional director for the Pacific Region. “This seizure demonstrates the important role our border services officers and intelligence personnel play to keep our communities safe. We will continue to work closely with the RCMP to target those who attempt to smuggle fentanyl and other dangerous substances into Canada.”