B.C. festival attack case adjourned to January amid thousands of pages of evidence

Photo: The Canadian Press Debris is seen on East 43rd Avenue in Vancouver, where a vehicle drove into a crowd at a Lapu Lapu Day festival the night before, on Sunday, April 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

Hearings for the man accused of murdering 11 people at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day festival have been adjourned until January to give his lawyer time to assess thousands of pages of documents disclosed by the Crown.

Adam Kai-Ji Lo appeared by video in Vancouver provincial court today, wearing a blue sweatshirt and sitting mostly motionless in a chair as he waited for proceedings to begin.

Prosecutors and Lo's lawyer, Mark Swartz, agreed on Jan. 12 as the next hearing date.

Lo faces 11 second-degree murder charges and 31 attempted murder charges for allegedly plowing into a crowd in an SUV in the April vehicle attack at the festival.

Prosecutor Michaela Donnelly says the Crown is well into the disclosure process, providing Swartz with multiple "packets" since Lo's last court date in September, with more on the way.

She says both sides agree the case needed to be adjourned further to deal with additional evidence disclosure, and Judge Reginald Harris says putting the case off for "some time" makes sense to deal with the volume of evidence involved.

Harris last month found Lo fit to stand trial on the charges, while upholding a publication ban on evidence heard at Lo’s mental fitness hearing.