Metro Vancouver News

First Nation buying two more B.C. casinos, including Richmond's River Rock

First Nation buys 2 casinos

Photo: The Canadian Press Gamblers play slot machines at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

The Snuneymuxw First Nation has announced it is buying two British Columbia casinos, including the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond.

A statement from the Nanaimo-area nation says the deal to buy the River Rock and Chances Maple Ridge will make its wholly-owned Petroglyph Development Group the largest Indigenous gaming operator by revenue in Canada.

It says the nation has entered into definitive agreements with current operator Great Canadian Entertainment to purchase the two casinos, although the deal remains subject to regulatory and other approval.

Petroglyph bought Casino Nanaimo and Elements Casino Victoria earlier this year.

Snuneymuxw Chief Mike Wyse says the purchases are a major step to economic self-determination and will create "lasting prosperity" for the nation.

The Musqueam Nation, which owns the River Rock site on the Fraser River, says it's pleased by an in-principle agreement to partner with Snuneymuxw in its purchase.

Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow says the deal is "an example of nations working together, not against each other," supporting more jobs and opportunities for band members and building economic prosperity for both communities.