Ken Sim's push to abolish elected Vancouver park board delayed (again)

Photo: Photo Mike Howell. Provincial legislation introduced this month in Victoria in response to Mayor Ken Sim’s push to abolish the elected Vancouver park board has been paused while more consultation occurs with the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations.

B.C.’s municipal affairs minister announced Monday that she won’t be calling legislation for second reading this fall related to Mayor Ken Sim’s push to abolish the elected Vancouver park board.

The B.C. legislature gave first reading Oct. 9 to the Vancouver Charter Amendment Act and heard Christine Boyle say Vancouver must hold a referendum, if Sim wants to abolish the seven-person board.

The legislation would also require a unanimous vote of Vancouver council — along with a separate referendum — for removing a permanent park designation, if there was a move to use or sell the land for another purpose.

The introduction of the legislation was followed by a government news release that said the city requested any permanent park land being transferred to First Nations would be exempt from a referendum vote.

That part of the legislation was disputed by Sim, who earlier told BIV in a statement that “to be clear, neither I nor city council have ever formally requested any provincial changes of this nature. Had the province shared with us this legislation in advance, we would have made our position clear.”

'More work to do'

On Monday, Boyle posted a message via the X social media platform that the City of Vancouver “has more work to do clarifying their intended direction, including working with Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations.”

Boyle further explained the reason for the government’s move in an emailed statement Tuesday to BIV. The minister said government was open to amending the legislation (Bill 26) about the specific section regarding First Nations.

“But after hearing from both the city and the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations, it’s clear the city needs more time for discussions with the First Nations on the proposed amendment language,” Boyle said.

“We’re supporting that request by pausing the legislation to allow those conversations to take place at the City of Vancouver-MST Nations UNDRIP Action Plan Working Group. As a result, we won’t be moving forward with the bill this fall.”

Added Boyle: “We’re ready to revisit this at a later time and are happy to discuss the legislation with the city and First Nations.”

Boyle is a former Vancouver city councillor, who was a fierce critic of Sim's plan to abolish the board.

In response, Sim said in an emailed statement that the province “failed to consult with local First Nations and the City of Vancouver ahead of the introduction of this legislation in its current form. Our position has been clear all along. It’s the responsibility of the minister to properly engage on her own legislation.”

First Nations letter

Two weeks ago, BIV left messages with the three nations to comment on their concerns regarding the abolition of the park board, but had not heard back before this story was posted.

However, an Oct. 23, 2025 letter obtained by BIV sent to Boyle’s ministry by the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations regarding the legislation in question provided insight into their concerns.

The letter said the nations are supportive of aligning the Vancouver Charter with the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, as outlined in a March 2024 letter from the three nations to then-municipal affairs minister Anne Kang.

But the nations pointed out that support was conditional on a subsequent process to collaborate on the proposed amendment language — a fact that was reiterated in a letter earlier this year from the nations to then-municipal affairs minister Ravi Kahlon.

The Oct. 23, 2025 letter was signed by Musqueam councillor Allyson Fraser, councillor Syexwáliya and Chief Justin George of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation.

The trio said:

“Since that work has not progressed, and proposed amendment language has not been referred to us for review per the outlined process, we ask that the bill proposing to amend the Vancouver Charter, including any amendments to the bill that have been proposed or are being considered, be immediately paused and, pursuant to our April 23, 2025 letter, referred to the City of Vancouver–MST Nations UNDRIP Action Plan Working Group. We would also be prepared to have the MST Technical Team discuss this matter directly with provincial staff.”

$70M in savings

The mayor has said the park board transition working group’s final report found that having the elected park board under council's jurisdiction would save taxpayers a minimum of $70 million over the next decade.

In introducing the legislation, the provincial government has left it up to city council to decide if and when it holds a referendum, which would require 50 per cent plus one approval from voters to abolish the board.

The mayor has not committed to a referendum, noting the estimated $2-million cost is a concern. The mayor first announced his request to abolish the board in December 2023.

Three months later, Premier David Eby said his government would make the necessary amendments to the Vancouver Charter to satisfy Sim’s wish to abolish the board.