Metro Vancouver News

Vancouver names new integrity commissioner

New integrity commissioner

Photo: Photo courtesy City of Vancouver. The City of Vancouver announced Wednesday that Tracey Lee Lorenson is the city’s new integrity commissioner.

The City of Vancouver announced Wednesday that council has appointed Tracey Lee Lorenson as its next integrity commissioner.

Lorenson will begin serving in the role Nov. 1 and replace outgoing commissioner Lisa Southern, whose term was scheduled to conclude at the end of this year.

A news release from the city described Lorenson as a seasoned governance and leadership consultant with more than two decades of experience advising local governments across Canada.

A trained lawyer, she has worked extensively on “ethical governance, council–chief administrative officer relations and leadership development.”

She previously served as executive vice-president at E-Comm 911, where she gained firsthand experience in oversight, governance and intergovernmental collaboration, the release said.

“Tracey Lorenson brings a rare combination of legal expertise, organizational insight and a practical, candid approach to governance,” said city manager Donny van Dyk.

“Her experience working with councils, boards and senior leadership teams will be invaluable in her work as integrity commissioner, supporting transparent and accountable local government.”

Emphasizes education, prevention, early resolution

As principal of CivicExcellence, Lorenson helps councils enhance decision-making, build public trust and improve governance systems.

The release said her approach to the integrity commissioner role emphasizes education, prevention and early resolution, ensuring impartial advice while fostering a respectful and transparent council environment.

“I’m honoured to take on this role and support the City of Vancouver,” Lorenson said.

“I look forward to building on national best practices in my role as integrity commissioner, including clear separation of advisory and investigative functions, robust complaint screening, and a strong focus on education and prevention."

Lorenson’s appointment is on a contractual retainer basis, and she will continue her work as principal of CivicExcellence during her term. The commissioner is appointed for a two-year term under Vancouver’s code of conduct bylaw.