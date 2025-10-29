Metro Vancouver News

Richmond gurdwara raises $50K for flood victims in Punjab

Photo: Photo courtesy of Balwant Sanghera. "Sevadars," volunteers, were taking donations at the gurdwara on No. 5 Road in Richmond.

A Richmond gurdwara has raised $50,000 for victims of devastating floods that hit Punjab in August.

Approximately 1,400 villages were affected by the monsoons, the largest seen since 1988, and more than 60 people died.

According to Balwant Sanghera, secretary of the India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas on No. 5 Road, thousands of people have become homeless, and thousands of acres of fertile soil has been “swept away by the rivers.”

Furthermore, many schools, colleges, hospitals and roads have been destroyed or severely damaged, he added.

“In times like these, our brothers and sisters in the Punjab need a lot of help,” Sanghera told the Richmond News in an email.

The gurdwara started fundraising at various events held at their “Highway to Heaven” venue, for example, at weddings.

Volunteers, called “sevadars” in Punjabi, would take in the donations in the Langar Hall of the gurdwara.

Sanghera said the response across Canada has been “amazing,” with individuals and organizations helping out, and radiothons raising millions of dollars.

Donations can still be made at the Gurdwara Nanak Niwas at 8600 No. 5 Rd.

The gurdwara management is “very thankful” to every donor.

“Every dollar thus collected will be sent to help the needy in Punjab,” Sanghera said.

“Thank you for your generosity.”